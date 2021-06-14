Craig Anderson, Benny Howard and Lewie Dunn Mesmerize in "Hurt Locker"

Craig Anderson’s surfing is easy on the eyes. He’s made this abundantly clear over the past decade-plus, with each new edit and/or film he’s featured in cementing the fact that Anderson is one of surfing’s most stylish characters (remember “The Quieter You Are The More You Can Hear” from 2019?). In “Hurt Locker”, a new edit from Zion Wetsuits filmed by Dave Fox, Anderson puts on a steezy display of flawless tube-riding, swapping out his go-to thrusters a few times for a more retro shape, alongside the-also-stylish-and-expertly-tubed Benny Howard and Lewie Dunn. Hit the play button above and you’ll find yourself mesmerized for eight minutes by empty tubes and smooth goofy-footers.