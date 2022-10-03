Creative Queen Jaleesa Vincent Gets 200-ish Lefts in "Macaroni in the Pot"

Not too often a surfer stars in and composes both the music and animation for their own shred edits. But 22-year-old Aussie Jalessa Vincent, who does all the above in the edit featured here, is in a creative realm all her own. After venturing off to the Ments after being holed up in Australia for 2 years, the Gold Coaster scores many a left (listen closely and you’ll discover there were about 200 of them) and goes back home to meld all her talents together to help produce “Macaroni in the Pot”–the delightful edit you can now watch above.