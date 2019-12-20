After a drama-filled final showdown that was the Pipe Masters yesterday, the 2019 ‘CT season is officially done, dusted and wrapped up in a big bow. A world champ was crowned, a Pipe Master decided and, pertinent to the point of this article, new names were added to the list of provisional qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

According to the somewhat byzantine Olympic qualification process, of the 20 men and 20 women that will compete in Tokyo next year, 18 of those would qualify via the ‘CT this season, the rest of the slots to be allotted based on the outcomes of the 2019 Pan Am Games and the 2019 and 2020 ISA World Surfing Games.

Heading into Pipe, only four provisional Olympic spots were secured on the men’s side. Kolohe Andino (USA), Jeremy Flores (France), Jordy Smith (South Africa) and Kanoa Igarashi (Japan) had qualified by the end of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal last month, which left 6 slots open for the taking this week.

One of the most talked-about Olympic qualification battles was the race for the second spot on Team USA–a position that two of the best surfers to have ever lived (2x World Champ John Florence and 47-year-old Kelly Slater) were vying for. After Florence bowed out in the quarterfinals, Slater had the chance to seal the Olympic qualification deal if he clinched the Pipe Masters. But, if you watched any part of Italo’s utter domination yesterday, you know that wasn’t the case for Slater.

In order for the below names to officially qualify for the Olympics, all they have to do is show up to the 2020 World Games next year and compete (even if they perform poorly, they’ll still make their respective teams). They’ll also be joined by Shun Murakami (JPN), Ramzi Boukhiam (MAR), Billy Stairmand (NZL), Frederico Morais (POR), Shino Matsuda (JPN), Anat Lelior (ISR), Bianca Buitendag (RSA), Ella Williams (NZL), Lucca Messinas (PER) and Daniella Rosas (PER) in Tokyo, who have provisionally qualified via the 2019 Pan Am and World Surfing Games.

Stay tuned for more information throughout 2020 as there are still 12 spots left up for grabs.

Men’s ‘CT 2020 Olympics Qualifiers:

John John Florence (USA)

Kolohe Andino (USA)

Italo Ferreira (Brazil)

Gabriel Medina (Brazil)

Owen Wright (Australia)

Julian Wilson (Australia)

Jeremy Flores (France)

Michel Bourez (France)

Kanoa Igarashi (Japan)

Jordy Smith (South Africa)

Women’s ‘CT 2020 Olympics Qualifiers:

Carissa Moore (USA)

Caroline Marks (USA)

Stephanie Gilmore (Australia)

Sally Fitzgibbons (Australia)

Tatiana Weston-Webb (Brazil)

Silvana Lima (Brazil)

Johanne Defay (France)

Brisa Hennessy (Costa Rica)