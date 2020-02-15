Each year when cyclone season starts battering the Gold Coast with swell after swell, local and visiting tube-shooting enthusiasts flock to Kirra — and it’s easy to see why. When cyclones slam the east coast of Aus, the world-class sand-bottomed pointbreak starts cranking out thick-lipped dredging pits that seem to go on forever and ever.

Kirra’s said thick-lipped pits made an appearance this past week when swell from Cyclone Uesi arrived on the Gold Coast a few days ago. As you’d expect, local all-stars like Steph Gilmore and Joel Parko showed up to claim their rightful spot in the oft-crowded Kirra lineup and guys like Kota Iida, Soli Bailey, Cal Robson and more foamball wranglers pocketed more than a few wild rides. Make sure to watch until the end of the edit, when Kirra turns into a throat, latte-colored tube machine.