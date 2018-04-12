🔴BREAKING SURF NEWS: The City & County of Honolulu Parks & Recreation Division has DENIED our 2019 @dahui.hawaii BACKDOOR SHOOTOUT PERMIT. INSTEAD OF GIVING US OUR PERMIT, THE CITY & COUNTY WANT TO GIVE A PERMIT TO A SINGLE INDIVIDUAL TO RUN A HALF DAY BODYSURFING CONTEST. REALLY???? THE CONCERN & CONSIDERATION FOR HAWAIIANS IS ONCE AGAIN (LAST) AS FAR AS THE STATE OF HAWAII IS CONCERNED. We are currently FIGHTING to get it back. We need our FANS, SPONSORS & CONTESTANTS to Support our Shootout! 🔴LEAVE YOUR COMMENTS HERE & ALL YOUR COMMENTS WILL BE USED IN OUR APPEAL. FEEL FREE TO REPOST & SPREAD DA WORD. Any Questions Feel Free To Email our Contest Director At Mahina@dahui.com // Mahalo nui & ALO)(A 👊🏾👊🏾🤙🏾 @weedmaps @wmsurfing @cocom4debarrelkilla @ahi_assassins @konared @whoisjob @tarobrandpoi @surfline @kalooneytunes @dahuijapan @makuarothman @brentbielmann @freesurfmag @hawaiinewsnow @uluboi @brodyjenner @laulautv @milekalincoln @davewassel @twitchthis8 @kurtischongkee @monsterenergy @ericsterman @hawaiianwaterpatrol @colors_magazine @kaipoguerrero @kai_lenny @keito_matsuoka @billykemper @_balaram @barcalive @_mofreitas @surfer_magazine @surf.and.destroy @sunnygarcia @dahui.bali @dahuijapan @kala_dacaptain @chris.kincade @brentbielmann @johnny_boy__gomes @khonnews @clarklittle @brendononeal @swell @evanvaliere @lecosalazar @olaeleogram @dibifletcher @kalanidavid4 @kalooneytunes @bambamhealy @healeywaterops @volcomsurf @volcom @volcomhawaii_ @kitv4 @kidpeligro @haa_aikau @herbiefletcher @kainoamcgee Music: @brunomars // Footage Alex Reinprecht @mahinadahui808 #DahuiHawaii

Da Hui Backdoor Shootout Denied Permit for 2019

And they're fighting to get it back

The drama surrounding contest permits on the North Shore continues. Today, Da Hui announced on its Instagram account that they’ve been denied the permit to run their annual Backdoor Shootout contest in 2019. The event was started in 1996 and typically runs in January. In the Instagram post above, Da Hui states they are appealing the City and County of Honolulu Parks and Recreation Division’s decision and have asked for the surf community’s help by being vocal in support of the contest.

Stay tuned as more details emerge.

