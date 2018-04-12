Da Hui Backdoor Shootout Denied Permit for 2019

🔴BREAKING SURF NEWS: The City & County of Honolulu Parks & Recreation Division has DENIED our 2019 @dahui.hawaii BACKDOOR SHOOTOUT PERMIT. INSTEAD OF GIVING US OUR PERMIT, THE CITY & COUNTY WANT TO GIVE A PERMIT TO A SINGLE INDIVIDUAL TO RUN A HALF DAY BODYSURFING CONTEST. REALLY???? THE CONCERN & CONSIDERATION FOR HAWAIIANS IS ONCE AGAIN (LAST) AS FAR AS THE STATE OF HAWAII IS CONCERNED. We are currently FIGHTING to get it back. We need our FANS, SPONSORS & CONTESTANTS to Support our Shootout! 🔴LEAVE YOUR COMMENTS HERE & ALL YOUR COMMENTS WILL BE USED IN OUR APPEAL. FEEL FREE TO REPOST & SPREAD DA WORD. Any Questions Feel Free To Email our Contest Director At Mahina@dahui.com // Mahalo nui & ALO)(A 👊🏾👊🏾🤙🏾 @weedmaps @wmsurfing @cocom4debarrelkilla @ahi_assassins @konared @whoisjob @tarobrandpoi @surfline @kalooneytunes @dahuijapan @makuarothman @brentbielmann @freesurfmag @hawaiinewsnow @uluboi @brodyjenner @laulautv @milekalincoln @davewassel @twitchthis8 @kurtischongkee @monsterenergy @ericsterman @hawaiianwaterpatrol @colors_magazine @kaipoguerrero @kai_lenny @keito_matsuoka @billykemper @_balaram @barcalive @_mofreitas @surfer_magazine @surf.and.destroy @sunnygarcia @dahui.bali @dahuijapan @kala_dacaptain @chris.kincade @brentbielmann @johnny_boy__gomes @khonnews @clarklittle @brendononeal @swell @evanvaliere @lecosalazar @olaeleogram @dibifletcher @kalanidavid4 @kalooneytunes @bambamhealy @healeywaterops @volcomsurf @volcom @volcomhawaii_ @kitv4 @kidpeligro @haa_aikau @herbiefletcher @kainoamcgee Music: @brunomars // Footage Alex Reinprecht @mahinadahui808 #DahuiHawaii

