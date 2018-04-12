Da Hui Backdoor Shootout Denied Permit for 2019

The drama surrounding contest permits on the North Shore continues. Today, Da Hui announced on its Instagram account that they’ve been denied the permit to run their annual Backdoor Shootout contest in 2019. The event was started in 1996 and typically runs in January. In the Instagram post above, Da Hui states they are appealing the City and County of Honolulu Parks and Recreation Division’s decision and have asked for the surf community’s help by being vocal in support of the contest.
Stay tuned as more details emerge.
