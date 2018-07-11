If you had one chance to surf Kelly’s exclusive artificial wave pool, what board would you bring? A thruster? A twinny? A perfectly shaped asymm made specifically for the Surf Ranch’s never-ending peelers? Or would you say, “to hell with fins,” and bust out a wooden Alaia like Dan Malloy did a few weeks ago, seen in the Instagram post above? According to his brother Keith, Dan just became the first to test out an Alaia in Lemoore, ditching those fins for a smooth slide along a man-made point break. Looks fun as hell-but maybe that’s just the nature of the wave.
