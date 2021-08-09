Dane Reynolds’ Chapter 11 TV blog is just about the best thing that launched in 2020. While blogging may feel soo last decade to some, Reynolds’ unfiltered keyboard contemplations are a raw, breath of fresh air in this overly curated world–an oft-perfect pairing to the radical footage he uses to accompany his thoughts. His latest episode–which you should watch and read about here–is a bit longer than his normal releases. And thank goodness.

The above film is 16 minutes of stupidly good surfing, featuring the likes of Matt Mccabe, Eithan Osbourne, Andrew Doheny and, of course, Mr. Reynolds himself, going ham in around Ventura County this past winter. Click play and enjoy.