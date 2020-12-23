Dane Reynolds Wishes Happy Birthday to Mickey Clark

Dane Reynolds, everyone’s favorite powerhouse, just released another edit on his Chapter 11 TV blog (if you missed his past drops, do yourself a favor and watch them here). In this installment, papa Dane dedicated the episode to fellow Venturan Mikey Clark, whose birthday happened to be yesterday. You’ll see some grainy home video footage of Clark as a lil one–along with the standard unparalleled shredding found in Chapter 11 edits–courtesy of both Clark and Reynolds. Happy birthday Mickey.

