After the opening round heats in heavy, nearly-XXL surf (see: proper Sunset) the Vans Pro capped a marathon day with a stacked final in chunky, challenging conditions. It’s likely to be a surprise to many a casual surf fan, but it was South African David Van Zyl who outlasted a trio of household names in Wednesday’s final (and more than 100 others from the contest’s substantial field) on his way to an underdog victory at this QS 3,000 event, which should serve as a nice warmup to the Triple Crown for all involved.

To be sure, Van Zyl’s biggest victory to date was well-earned. (Fun fact: Van Zyl is only the second surfer not from Hawaii to win the Vans pro, and the first internationally born surfer to do so.)

After surviving the Day 2 carnage of hold-downs and broken boards, the 26 year old battled through four heats on Day 3, the last of which was a stacked final that included a current ‘CT-er and two likely soon-to-be ‘CT-ers, Zeke Lau, Barron Mamiya and Jack Robinson. It wasn’t an easy win for Van Zyl. Lau, who seemed the man to beat throughout the contest, held the lead into the waning moments. Both Mamiya and Robinson had looked nearly unbeatable earlier in the day. Robinson, who always seems at home in Hawaii, earned the highest heat total of the event, pairing a perfect 10 on a deep, cavernous tube with a 9.0 in his round 4 heat. Van Zyl, for his part, had to overcome a combo situation. After climbing out of the hole with a 6.67 midway through the heat, he was awarded an 8.0 for a pair of committed turns in the heat’s waning minutes.

“All these guys are insane,” said Van Zyl of his fellow finalists. “Obviously Zeke, he’s won this event before, he’s so powerful and he knows this wave really well. Jack Robbo, he’s a master out here, he’s so good. He’s not Hawaiian but he pretty much is, he just rips this wave. And Barron is probably top 3, 4 guys out there, he’s really good and rides small boards. So coming into that Final I was just so happy to have made it and it’s just really special.”

The Vans Pro also serves as an event to qualify local Hawaiian athletes into the vans Triple Crown, which starts November 13 with the Hawaiian Pro at Haleiwa. This year, 9 local athletes secured spots in the upcoming event, including Kainehe Hunt, Eli Hanneman, Robert Grilho, Noa Mizuno, Shayden Pacarro, Billy Kemper, Anthony Walsh, Robert Patterson and Logan Bediamol.

Scroll through the gallery of images below and watch the day 3 recap to see highlights from what was a pretty red-hot warmup to the Triple Crown.

Photo Credit: WSL

Photo Credit: WSL / CHLALA

Photo Credit: WSL / CHLALA