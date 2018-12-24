At least 373 people have died from a tsunami that struck Indo in the Sunda Strait Saturday night

For the second time in the past three months, a tsunami has hit the coastlines of Indonesia. On Saturday night, about 9:30 P.M, a 10-foot tsunami wave struck the Sunda Strait, which sits between Java and South Sumatra, two of the countries most populated islands and favored surf destinations.

According to CNN, the tsunami was most likely caused by the Anak Krakatau volcano, which erupted and set off a series of underwater landslides. Officials say that if it were caused by an earthquake, the seismic activity likely would have prompted evacuation alerts. Unfortunately, the tsunami came without warning–while many were on the beach celebrating the holiday weekend–killing at least 373. Hundreds more are injured and more than two dozen people remain missing. A band playing a concert near one of the affected beaches was swept away, killing three of the four members.

According to the Times, least 611 homes, 69 hotels and villas, 60 small shops and 420 boats have been destroyed. Authorities are warning residents of possible further tsunamis if the volcano continues to erupt.

Our condolences go out to all those affected by the disaster.