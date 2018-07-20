Widely considered the father of modern surfboard design, Bob Simmons might recognize the outline of Infinity Surfboards’ mini-simmons-inspired Roundtable Model. Simmons, after all, was all about speed. And the Roundtable cuts a fairly flat, relatively wide figure, tailor made for a hurried approach across a wave's face. Beyond that, however, the new Infinity model--with its modern rails and rocker, well-foiled nose and tail, high density stringer, and recycled EPS construction--is light years beyond anything that would have been ridden in Simmons' era.

Here, Infinity's Dave Boehne walks us through the fish-y, versatile Roundtable, a modern Simmons-inspired shape built, as Bob would have preferred, for speed.