Design Forum: Tomo Surfboards Evo Model

With its ultra-light, space age construction, parabolic, balsa and paulownia wood rails, parallel outline and nearly symmetrical nose and tail, Tomo Surfboards Evo Model incorporates the litany of distinctive, yet functional design elements befitting of surfing's resident mad scientist, Daniel Thomson.

The latest advancement on Tomo's deep dive into fluid dynamics and long-running experiments with planing hulls, the nub-nosed Evo has emerged as one of the most user friendly, small wave crafts on the market, capable effortless glide, drive and projection, even in the most gutless conditions.

Here, Thomson walks us through the finer points of his seemingly never ending stream of avant-garde shapes.