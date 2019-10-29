As you know, John John Florence ruptured his ACL in Brazil earlier this year, subsequently pulling out of the past 5 ‘CT events to nurse his injury and rehab from ACL-reconstructive surgery (and also to go on grand sailing adventures). At the time of said ACL-rupture, Florence was ranked No. 1 in the world, thanks to two slam-dunk wins at Bells and Margarets. But with an early-season exit and a major surgery on his to-do list, it seemed that his chances of clinching a third world title and qualifying for the 2020 Olympics were slim to none.

Now, with only one event left of the season, Florence has still, somehow, been able to maintain a top-10 ranking with the points he earned pre-Brazil, sitting pretty at No. 8 on the Jeep Leaderboard. Even more surprising, he’s still the second-highest ranked American in the world (after Kolohe Andino, who provisionally qualified for the Olympics in Portugal), meaning he still has a shot at waving the Star-Spangled Banner in Tokyo. Think about that for a hot sec. Without surfing a single heat from July through October, nor gaining a one leaderboard point post-ACL-debacle, Florence has been able to remain higher on the rankings than his fellow Americans–namely Kelly Slater, Seth Moniz and Conner Coffin, who have been trying their darndest to qualify for Tokyo. If that isn’t some early season domination on the part of Florence, I’m not sure what is.

Up until this point, Slater (ranked No. 10) and Seth Moniz (ranked No. 12) still had an easy chance at overtaking Florence at Pipe. But according to a recent Instagram post, it seems like Florence is going to put up a fight by possibly competing at the Pipe Masters and making a sincere, last-minute go at qualifying for the 2020 Games. Whilst bragging about his recent sail-boating adventure on IG, Florence told his followers that he was now “back home and the knee is feeling great. I’m excited for the opportunities ahead, Pipe Masters and Olympics right around the corner.”

Earlier this year, just six weeks into his recovery, Florence told ESPN that he was still making an earnest effort at Olympic qualification. “It is still a goal of mine to qualify for the Olympics, and I want people to know I am working toward that goal,” said Florence. “It is my goal to get better for Pipeline in case I have to come back and compete and gain points.”

Now, if Florence does indeed reappear in the flesh at Pipe to maintain his standing and qualify for Tokyo, a few things need to happen. Florence will need to perform well, sure, but Slater and Seth will both have to perform not-so-well. If Florence bogs uncharacteristically and bows out of competition in the early eliminations rounds, then Slater and Seth still have a chance at overtaking him. While a win at the Pipe Masters has always eluded Florence, he’s still one of the best Pipe surfers on this big blue planet and, all things considered, has a solid chance at out-surfing his fellow Americans for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, knee brace and all.