Don't Miss Tom Curren in Rip Curl's New Film "Free Scrubber"

Tom Curren’s surfing is still as entertaining as it was in the original Search films–and maybe on some levels, even more spellbinding. Just take a peek above at Rip Curl’s new feature, “Free Scrubber”, to see for yourself. At the beginning of 2020, TC took a jaunt down to Mexico with his friend Buggs Arico, to score weeks upon weeks of uncrowded tubes. Rip Curl got word and joined the duo to film Curren’s eccentricity, both in and out of the water. The resulting film was stitched together by Vaughan Blakey and Nick Pollet, and you can read all about it here. In the meantime, click play above, and enjoy one of surfing’s most timeless talents–and enigmatic characters–cruise playful Mexican points.