Ever pulled the trigger on a session or surf trip, only to find your call was a terrible one? One that left you skunked and still wave-starved? Yeah, me too. But those crappy moments are often balanced out by the ones where you’ve made the right call and scored waves to remember. Team Billabong recently just made a film called “Another Good Call”, wherein the crew of Creed McTaggart, Mark Occhilupo, Ryan Callinan, Dakoda Walters, Lennix Smith, Italo Ferreira, Ethan Ewing, Griffin Colapinto, Seth Moniz, Frederico Morais and Sid Engler reap the benefits of someone making a great decision to shoot an edit in Western Australia. CLick play to watch them tuck into West Oz drainers from early 2022.