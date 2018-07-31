For the Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational’s 13th event, the free-wheeling contest is mixing up its format with a roster of women invitees only. 16 of traditional longboarding’s most stylish women will hit the water with their leash-less single-fin logs in Huntington Beach during the VANS US Open of Surfing on Friday, August 3rd and Saturday, August 4th.
The Duct Tape Invitational is the brainchild of eight-time US Open of Surfing Champion Joel Tudor. The contest is a global platform for traditional longboarding and provides a unique festival atmosphere for today's most progressive logging icons. The innovative surf series upholds progression, craftsmanship and tradition in and out of the water.
As always in the Duct Tape, as an encouragement for surfers to ride the same wave with style and creativity, additional prize money will be awarded for best shared wave, while honoring the ladies's rule of no interference.
For details on the format, prizes, list of invitees and SURFER’s special features on the Duct Tape Invitational recently held in Zarautz, Spain, see below.
Format
16-woman format/ 4-woman heats/ 2 days
Top two advance from each heat
25 minute heats/ 40-minute final
No interference - Ladies's priority
Prize Money – $24,000 Prize purse
1st – $8,000
2nd – $6,000
3rd – $4,000
4th – $2,000
Additional $4k Shared Wave Bonus Cash
$500 for best two woman wave rode each heat
$1,000 for best two women heat rode in final
Duct Tape US Open 2018
Hallie Rohr
Ivy Thomas
Tory Gilkerson
Honolula Blomfield
Karina Rozunko
Kelis Kaleopaa
Kassia Meador
Mia Larson
Kaitlin Maguire
Mele Saili
Sierra Lerback
Jen Smith
Erin Ashley
Makala Smith
Ashley Lloyd
Kelia Moniz
