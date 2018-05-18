"<p><em>All photos by Jimmy Wilson<\\\/em><\\\/p><p class=\\"p1\\"><span class=\\"s1\\">The sun sets late on the coast of Spain during this time of year (around 10 p.m.), dangerously luring visitors to the region to revel into the wee hours of the morning. But as locally made cider flowed and Skateboarder\\\/jazz master Ray Barbee noodled away on his electric six-string at the welcoming party last night, it certainly didn't appear that those who'd come to Zarautz for the Van's Duct Tape needed any extra incentive.\\u00a0<\\\/span><span class=\\"s1\\">So with the sun rising before 7 a.m. this morning and a full high tide predicted, it wasn't the least bit surprising to find few were keen for a dawn patrol. <\\\/span><\\\/p><p class=\\"p1\\"><span class=\\"s1\\">But the first official day of the Zarautz iteration of the Duct Tape did eventually arouse a celebratory atmosphere, to be sure. Once the marine layer dissipated, sunny skies and a collection of handshapes from the surfing luminaries on hand brought out the masses. And the falling tide kicked off a full day of semi-clean, waist to shoulder high waves–fitting conditions for the variety of crafts on hand. But nearly perfect for long boarding.<\\\/span><\\\/p><div class=\\"shareprints_container pos_center width_100 \\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageGallery\\"><div id=\\"gallery_352817\\" class=\\"shareprints_gallery ten-slider dark\\" data-gallery=\\"{"gallery_id":352817,"gallery_title":"duct tape","gallery_type":"thumb_slider_desc","image_size":"large","image_padding":0,"image_hover":"","gallery_position":"pos_center","gallery_width":"width_100","theme":"dark","lightbox_type":"slide","titles":true,"captions":true,"descriptions":true,"comments":false,"sharing":true,"sizes":{"small":"shareprints_320","medium":"shareprints_480","large":"shareprints_660","xlarge":"shareprints_990"},"retina_sizes":{"small":"shareprints_660","medium":"shareprints_990","large":"shareprints_1280","xlarge":"shareprints_1920"},"thumb_size":{"small":50,"medium":66,"large":84,"xlarge":100},"width":{"small":420,"medium":600,"large":780,"xlarge":950}}\\"><div class=\\"shareprints\\"><div id=\\"image_352819\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352819,"order":0,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0017-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0017-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0017-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0017-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0017-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Dane Reynolds, Joel Tudor a couple of the boards available to ride at the event.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/jyRtjjXsm3HVbKus34U2qGcEbkE=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0017.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/iqJ43o_cWPhXDk2mvnxUGxaassA=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0017-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352834\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352834,"order":1,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0416-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0416-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0416-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0416-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0416-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Tanner Gudauskas finds a lip to bash.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/rhX8Yd8lniuAPUERaGZy4xCUBkE=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0416.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/yH0qx_kymPKVOJwmSaOX22RUrrg=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0416-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352864\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352864,"order":2,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/DJI_0177-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/DJI_0177-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/DJI_0177-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/DJI_0177-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/DJI_0177-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Zarautz has concrete waves at the beach too.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/gpRgkccUlDGmpdXYE3BrX5AfLqE=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/DJI_0177-970x647.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/yPtPYsILB8O5WLYH7XWCOszkuKs=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/DJI_0177-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352821\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352821,"order":3,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0033-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0033-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0033-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0033-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0033-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Tanner Gudauskas, Alex Knost and Joel Tudor check out the shapes.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/GYntpsiI9X8nkCxvlePTqgOSXLc=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0033.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/Em9PYmbgYzXf-uGWxqco4ZGxTW0=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0033-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352831\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352831,"order":4,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0371-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0371-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0371-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0371-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0371-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Dane Reynolds boosts on his self-shaped twinnie.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/QGD2o5PfhskcXPoSFkX_mXcbB-c=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0371.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/ggwCvcQziDdXBesJ4cthkzjguW8=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0371-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352827\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352827,"order":5,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0221-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0221-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0221-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0221-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0221-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Knost heads out to test the Basque Country waters.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/l9k1qQfTUsJbXvO9my170oeZXZs=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0221.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/2X6YS1B8GzMUF7F-myVAEe5r6YI=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0221-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352823\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352823,"order":6,"height":404,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0069-1280x783.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0069-970x594.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0069-640x392.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0069-480x294.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0069-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Zarautz peelers are log friendly, as demonstrated by Knost's noseride.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/DhHIDdl2gOwFF9ndZPDaarnY4P0=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0069.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/pg6_wvITBGGDaxf1tsJv42GKnRU=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0069-640x392.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352863\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352863,"order":7,"height":495,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/DJI_0125-1280x959.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/DJI_0125-970x727.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/DJI_0125-640x480.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/DJI_0125-480x360.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/DJI_0125-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"The Vans Duct Tape Invitational venue, could there be a more perfect setup?","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/g59lOnhqvbcQu4K5wnBQlLERYaM=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/DJI_0125-970x727.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/6j-A0Re-_wKBO44nljfM5ARRaGc=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/DJI_0125-640x480.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352867\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352867,"order":8,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0544-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0544-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0544-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0544-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0544-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Lee-Ann Curren is psyched for the event.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/aIg5Ruwmgx4Q_ufHywHAmesWctI=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0544.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/bcBqLyAQRpALXhVX7xOh6CDSYVk=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0544-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352830\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352830,"order":9,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0367-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0367-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0367-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0367-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0367-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"No end section was safe from Gudauskas' attack.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/a2RkcH24hsQEH5vKOtdyHuCJm30=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0367.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/q2VOAEh2dm9rMb2dZ46X28evQGM=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0367-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352865\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352865,"order":10,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0460-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0460-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0460-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0460-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0460-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Lee-Ann Curren, Tanner Gudauskas and the quiver of Duct Tape Invitational custom creations.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/w20oCVt5d_KJ4qqjQK8pWxF_SG4=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0460-970x647.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/3MerIhOA_pE3Nk0wQ2Ut_VcQmB0=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0460-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352825\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352825,"order":11,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0110-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0110-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0110-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0110-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0110-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Gudauskas finds a ramp on a right.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/oqGbCjYH9OvDJ-mSah24EAPB3vw=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0110.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/cbCAVdxLaqjGsNk3mDwOCPKHUSA=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0110-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352829\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352829,"order":12,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0357-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0357-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0357-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0357-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0357-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Weird boards and good times with Gudauskas (left) and Reynolds (right).","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/hoDPYZQFjANi6zezJwJpCMo_Exo=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0357.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/CxCwtEAdetnOE3Mu5df8357y40U=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0357-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352836\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352836,"order":13,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0083-1-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0083-1-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0083-1-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0083-1-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0083-1-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Multiple Duct Tape Invitational invitee Knost pre-games with some tip-time.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/VNG2pUA8Y5XGuTMR3qVQy7CBEuo=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0083-1.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/0bhVZDl3Oo9v5BTCOts4kCDvaPA=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0083-1-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352832\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352832,"order":14,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0391-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0391-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0391-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0391-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0391-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"Reynolds wraps a turn on his twinnie.","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/xaJUCeWeSzwYIQJT7H-ZqwRyXOs=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0391.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/J0exxA9lEEgFNqdib28EMXnFFc4=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0391-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><div id=\\"image_352833\\" class=\\"gallery-cell shareprints_li\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_thumb\\" data-image=\\"{"image_id":352833,"order":15,"height":440,"width":660,"orientation":"landscape","large":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0403-1280x854.jpg","medium":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0403-970x647.jpg","mediumSmall":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0403-640x427.jpg","small":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0403-480x320.jpg","thumb":"https:\\\\\\\/\\\\\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\\\\\/uploads\\\\\\\/2018\\\\\\\/05\\\\\\\/JW18ESP0403-100x100.jpg","canComment":true,"commentCount":0,"title":false,"caption":"That twin fin seems to be working just fine (Reynolds).","description":""}\\" itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img src=\\"data:image\\\/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP\\\/\\\/\\\/yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7\\" class=\\"lazyload landscape\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" data-sizes=\\"auto\\" data-srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/dvzKkOcfgU7WO9iJMbpDbLUhhKQ=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0403.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/gPVxBANDiWaAsjTskX8XwZBIu_0=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0403-640x427.jpg 640w\\" \\\/><\\\/div><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"gallery-options\\"><i class=\\"fa fa-play\\"><\\\/i><i class=\\"fa fa-th-large\\"><\\\/i><i class=\\"fa fa-align-left\\"><\\\/i><i class=\\"fa fa-expand\\"><\\\/i><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_meta\\" itemprop=\\"caption description\\"><\\\/div><div id=\\"thumbnav_352817\\" class=\\"shareprints_thumbnav\\"><div class=\\"slides\\"><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0017-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0416-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/DJI_0177-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0033-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0371-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0221-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0069-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/DJI_0125-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0544-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0367-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0460-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0110-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0357-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0083-1-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0391-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><div class=\\"shareprints_li\\"><div data-object=\\"thumbnav\\"><img src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0403-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\"><\\\/div><\\\/div><\\\/div><\\\/div>\\n\\t\\t<script type=\\"text\\\/javascript\\">\\n\\t\\t\\t(function($) {\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t$(function() {\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar $fgallery = $('#gallery_352817 > .shareprints').flickity({\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t \\\/\\\/ options\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t autoPlay: 4000,\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t cellSelector: '.gallery-cell',\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t pageDots: false,\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t imagesLoaded: true,\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t setGallerySize: false\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t});\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar $tgallery = $('#thumbnav_352817 > .slides').flickity({\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tasNavFor: '#gallery_352817 > .shareprints',\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tcontain: true,\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tpageDots: false\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t});\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar flkty = $fgallery.data('flickity');\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar gallery_id = flkty.$element.closest('.shareprints_gallery').data('gallery').gallery_id;\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar $gallery = $('#gallery_'+gallery_id);\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ console.log('flkty: ', flkty);\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ stop auto play initially\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tflkty.stopPlayer();\\n\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ set initial slide meta\\\/caption\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tsetImgMeta($(flkty.selectedElement), $('#gallery_'+gallery_id));\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ Set event handlers\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$fgallery.on('select.flickity', function() {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tsetImgMeta($(flkty.selectedElement), $('#gallery_'+gallery_id));\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ check if slideshow buttons are hidden, and re-desiplay them\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tif ($gallery.find('.gallery-options').is(':hidden')) $gallery.find('.gallery-options').show();\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ destroy the iframe\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar direction = (flkty.velocity > 0) ? 'prev' : 'next';\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tif (direction === 'next') {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar prevIndex = (flkty.selectedIndex-1 < 0) ? flkty.cells.length-1 : flkty.selectedIndex-1;\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t} else {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar prevIndex = (flkty.selectedIndex+1 === flkty.cells.length) ? 0 : flkty.selectedIndex+1;\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t}\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar prevEl = flkty.cells[prevIndex].element;\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/console.log($(prevEl).find('iframe'));\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tif ($(prevEl).find('iframe').length > 0) {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ remove iframe\\\/fitvids wrapper\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$(prevEl).find('iframe').closest('.fluid-width-video-wrapper').remove();\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ show placeholder img\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$(prevEl).find('img').show();\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t}\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t})\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t.on('settle.flickity', function() { findVidEmbed($(flkty.selectedElement)); });\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$gallery.find('.gallery-options .fa-play, .gallery-options .fa-pause').on('click', function(e) {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tif (flkty.player.state === \\"stopped\\") {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tflkty.playPlayer();\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$(this).removeClass('fa-play').addClass('fa-pause');\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t} else {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tflkty.stopPlayer();\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$(this).removeClass('fa-pause').addClass('fa-play');\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t}\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ $(this).toggleClass('fa-play').toggleClass('fa-pause');\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t});\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$gallery.find('.gallery-options .fa-align-left').on('click', function(e) {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar meta = $gallery.closest('.shareprints_container').find('.shareprints_meta');\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t(meta.is(':visible')) ? meta.slideUp('fast') : meta.slideDown('fast');\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t});\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$gallery.find('.gallery-options .fa-th-large').on('click', function(e) {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar thumbnav = $gallery.closest('.shareprints_container').find('.shareprints_thumbnav');\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t(thumbnav.is(':visible')) ? thumbnav.slideUp('fast') : thumbnav.slideDown('fast');\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t});\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$gallery.find('.gallery-options .fa-expand').on('click', function(e) {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$(flkty.selectedElement).find('.shareprints_thumb').click();\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t});\\n\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ $img - $(flkty.selectedElement)\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ $g - specified gallery selector\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tfunction setImgMeta($img, $g) {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar thumb = $img.find('.shareprints_thumb');\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar title = thumb.data('image').title;\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar caption = thumb.data('image').caption;\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/console.log(thumb.data('image'), title, caption);\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$($g).nextAll('.shareprints_meta').text(caption);\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t}\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tfunction findVidEmbed($img) {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar thumb = $img.find('.shareprints_thumb');\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/console.log('$img: ', $img);\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ console.log(flkty);\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar w = flkty.size.width,\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\th = flkty.size.height;\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tif (thumb.data('image').description && thumb.data('image').description.trim() !== '') {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\\/\\\/ console.log('video');\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar el = document.createElement( 'p' );\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$(el).html(thumb.data('image').description);\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tvar vidEl = $(el).find('iframe').get(0);\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tif (vidEl) {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tthumb.on('click', function(e) {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tif (thumb.find('iframe').length === 0) {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tthumb.find('img').hide();\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$(vidEl).attr(\\"width\\", w).attr(\\"height\\", h);\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tthumb.prepend(vidEl);\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tthumb.fitVids();\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t}\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tif ($gallery.find('.gallery-options .fa-pause').length > 0) {\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$gallery.find('.gallery-options .fa-pause').click();\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\tflkty.stopPlayer();\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t}\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t$gallery.find('.gallery-options').hide();\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t});\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t}\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t}\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t\\t}\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t});\\n\\n\\t\\t\\t})(jQuery);\\n\\t\\t<\\\/script>\\n\\n\\t\\t<noscript>\\n\\t\\t\\t<ul itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageGallery\\">\\n\\t\\t\\t\\t<li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0017-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0416-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/DJI_0177-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0033-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0371-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0221-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0069-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/DJI_0125-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0544-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0367-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0460-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0110-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0357-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0083-1-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0391-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li><li itemprop=\\"associatedMedia\\" itemscope itemtype=\\"http:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/ImageObject\\"><img itemprop=\\"https:\\\/\\\/schema.org\\\/image\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0403-100x100.jpg\\" alt=\\"Gallery Image\\" itemprop=\\"thumbnail\\"><\\\/li>\\t\\t\\t<\\\/ul>\\n\\t\\t<\\\/noscript>\\n\\n<\\\/div>\\n<p class=\\"p1\\"><span class=\\"s1\\">\\"Logging is really an under-head-high trip,\\" proclaimed artist and filmmaker Thomas Campbell in his seminal 2004 movie \\"The Seedling,\\" which starred Joel Tudor, and others from the era’s emerging underground longboard scene in Southern California. In hindsight, more than two decades since its release, the film, along with Campbell's follow-up, \\"Sprout,\\" represents a watershed event for surfing, as it reintroduced and augmented the style, the performance, the equipment, and the vibrant culture of surfing’s past, and kickstarted a cultural shift that has reverberated around the globe and influenced surfers from California to Australia to Indonesia to Japan, all the way to this small, insular, surf-crazed town here in the Basque country, where a rich longboard scene has been cultivated over the course of the last two decades.\\u00a0<\\\/span><\\\/p><p class=\\"p1\\"><span class=\\"s1\\">Nowhere is the influence of those films more apparent than at a Duct Tape event. From highlighting quirky, distinctive surf-and-skate-adjacent artists like Ray Barbee (whose music was featured in the soundtrack to Sprout) and Geoff McFetridge (who designed this year's logo) to encouraging craftsmanship and providing opportunities for surfers to shape their own boards and share them with the general public to spotlighting varied approaches to wave riding, the Duct Tape's focus on the connective tissue of our shared surf culture is what makes it one of the most unique events in all of surfdom.\\u00a0<\\\/span><\\\/p><div id=\\"attachment_352828\\" style=\\"max-width: 2010px\\" class=\\"wp-caption alignnone\\"><img class=\\"wp-image-352828 size-full\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg\\" alt=\\"\\" width=\\"2000\\" height=\\"1334\\" srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/Xfm5DnpkUuXKMbZuHw3lKjeGzc0=\\\/2000x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 2000w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/iEeRniMMLZE-NTtSRYk140Lixp4=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 640w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/nS-3GuwEqnEjt29FvDlWJBTFMfQ=\\\/768x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 768w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/NJ-pbmvmWrT6iitUm-h0cQ2nbLM=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/P_xVSDWPJpFtDx7C8c9MvIbQtkY=\\\/135x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 135w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/TKVuhvgrKAMMYkHlXSCWNOL4FuY=\\\/300x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 300w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/ypRYQzLdhxS7XAYQTIppxCfozGo=\\\/100x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 100w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/K-57cE_eH0j86ysDZKPzDEzisi4=\\\/200x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 200w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/3-5bFBIdZyIY7YCR-780mJkQV-4=\\\/150x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 150w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/nqe8oO7BcSfyCPZYSf59I8Hd36o=\\\/1151x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 1151w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/8EIu0hRLwGFgkoRP5fdtM798FJc=\\\/180x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 180w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/os7Dqjm8rg6FCXVJIyUt-06Ybgs=\\\/600x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 600w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/SOxzTetYB7B399k77M417VWEHtQ=\\\/160x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 160w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/PKGGNuh-J9v5IsZf_wcc1vpDQdc=\\\/320x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 320w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/BwWNWN5mJdBiev7oCwp2iI-3few=\\\/480x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 480w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/TFehOaPh8NgrHz3kFh_p7pIKeFw=\\\/660x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 660w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/lgYSWMVumhn-DbZVKaGA52tf4RI=\\\/990x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 990w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/5ffCnn1CQISjz3iVxRPzgxhd-2o=\\\/1120x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 1120w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/PtTapuEnowYDYgtnGyNEOO_acrk=\\\/1280x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0228.jpg 1280w\\" sizes=\\"(max-width: 2000px) 100vw, 2000px\\" \\\/><p class=\\"wp-caption-text\\">Alex Knost and a Basque Country sunrise.<\\\/p><\\\/div>\\n<p class=\\"p1\\"><span class=\\"s1\\">Adding to the distinctive, communal nature of the event, boards shaped by a diverse crew of surfers--from relative shaping newbies Lee Ann Curren and Tanner Gudaskas to more seasoned craftsmen Alex Knost and Dane Reynolds--were made available to the general public. It was a idiosyncratic offering, to be sure. Between Curren's forked double ender to Knost's pinned and red-racing-striped Robert August-inspired log to Reynolds's compact convex bottom twin, it was certainly an innovative, if not quirky quiver.<\\\/span><\\\/p><div id=\\"attachment_352820\\" style=\\"max-width: 2010px\\" class=\\"wp-caption alignnone\\"><img class=\\"wp-image-352820 size-full\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg\\" alt=\\"\\" width=\\"2000\\" height=\\"1334\\" srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/N6-fL3FKVMg2FdHoQnddXqEeJuU=\\\/2000x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 2000w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/vv5SSkxGzUfJTZGDVl4H_mcd9EY=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 640w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/4IzG2G0jPu59f6O_GcFyAtVlHYY=\\\/768x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 768w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/v2KTe-ZkXa57ugwsv9p7GGU7pYM=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/7Dm7mnyLokjM7ACBvpfcNyxh2KI=\\\/135x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 135w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/BiQmqRy87XkMe6FjDhwUV5CF2-g=\\\/300x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 300w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/42RGvkEb_K1dLB-LkIhRD5Og1IA=\\\/100x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 100w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/qt0Wkkj0atvO904jRoMJ24yjCFk=\\\/200x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 200w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/r3km4wcHD2AMnziF1kl3WbKWo-0=\\\/150x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 150w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/bPxgEsqQoB2XY1kPE3LNFc9cHU4=\\\/1151x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 1151w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/XTb7Zzqb4Y_6Kd9byzYOSg6PuyU=\\\/180x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 180w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/jT2khLbUiYPnBTabQodl6Urfvn8=\\\/600x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 600w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/kGZCI_sO0omQ1t-khlvNXGrPuZo=\\\/160x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 160w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/O2wKI9yx7qCvF2ANrlK8rgmMueE=\\\/320x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 320w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/FXgoLTbz1WBrzRTqdaGJOuZ2ZMY=\\\/480x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 480w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/KQFYVp1SdyU1-sB_eYQLavmWdcA=\\\/660x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 660w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/2D1xydOBoXAFJBW3U3vQf8SCMZU=\\\/990x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 990w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/REoAEj5x03cz_WTDi4IV8cMqTTI=\\\/1120x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 1120w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/thYBLM-oTO-G5rozi5jnoXe_-YY=\\\/1280x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0018.jpg 1280w\\" sizes=\\"(max-width: 2000px) 100vw, 2000px\\" \\\/><p class=\\"wp-caption-text\\">Dane Reynolds gives Alex Knost’s shape the old under the arm test.<\\\/p><\\\/div>\\n<p class=\\"p1\\"><span class=\\"s1\\">The opening day wrapped with\\u00a0 a panel discussion led by Joel Tudor. Each of the shapers discussed his or her experience building surfboards for the event. At one point Tudor was asked to talk about the first board he shaped. \\"1996,\\" he remembered. He no longer owns that board, but footage of Tudor riding the board remains, coincidentally. He rode it during his section in, you guessed it, Thomas Campbell's \\"The Seedling.\\"\\u00a0<\\\/span><\\\/p><p>Tomorrow, at least a half dozen fresh faced teens, all too young to remember when Campbell’s movies came out, will compete in the longboard contest. When I asked 19-year old French surfer Nathan Sadoun, how he was introduced the classic, stylish single-fin surfing he’s internalized so well, he didn’t mention “The Seedling” or “Sprout.” He did mention a contest in Bairritz. It was the 2012 Duct Tape Invitational.<\\\/p><div id=\\"attachment_352826\\" style=\\"max-width: 2010px\\" class=\\"wp-caption alignnone\\"><img class=\\"wp-image-352826 size-full\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg\\" alt=\\"\\" width=\\"2000\\" height=\\"1334\\" srcset=\\"https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/MkkbupC5r417p8zhST-q_WbsJ4A=\\\/2000x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 2000w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/ZtDiKk_D4CwVZY4QQp2pzwDO0dM=\\\/640x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 640w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/x1dPzhYZySscWM0rg2jKUY6cvN4=\\\/768x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 768w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/9rJH9IaayxNrePPgwrcGQ7VEDYQ=\\\/970x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 970w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/-jDEaweig2GLK-H-iKBjpSZsI1M=\\\/135x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 135w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/idAl2h6qJHy-zKvi6LeK0njxRqY=\\\/300x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 300w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/Og8lE1sOXMsO7LWP5sFaDdIIpIM=\\\/100x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 100w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/F0jFMGdiLsUhhRC5G-sSApyjCbg=\\\/200x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 200w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/lLzDoWQGKYHR1GBuESZYojxhemc=\\\/150x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 150w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/DKqnc83tqKMLz3dF6on-A9bcO1g=\\\/1151x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 1151w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/X1YIZUsdsASsa19EcI7luxGWpUo=\\\/180x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 180w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/AfRg-pk9Wt-vKtKSTzOlW4R3-iE=\\\/600x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 600w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/4oHkumZoy6bPGGfTcH4pUrReT_k=\\\/160x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 160w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/hhA0jG-wtilNcsxTzRoKfVD-Nzc=\\\/320x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 320w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/bS6fT2KObtld7xwPP8ekJvgFDyg=\\\/480x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 480w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/4lnA_71Qo-_fw3-FG2MBa7lAFb4=\\\/660x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(100000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 660w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/9BT8qyTCQqZty5Uget-NsRrJ0Mk=\\\/990x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 990w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/ctYSHwjycOAJ4oS64q7lkxtZ4kc=\\\/1120x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 1120w, https:\\\/\\\/thumb.grindnetworks.com\\\/J8gBQEbu2e9yQve8R_E2rTTLmLE=\\\/1280x0\\\/filters:format(jpg):quality(80):max_bytes(500000):sharpen(0.2%2C1%2Cfalse):strip_exif():strip_icc()\\\/https:\\\/\\\/cdn.surfer.com\\\/uploads\\\/2018\\\/05\\\/JW18ESP0199.jpg 1280w\\" sizes=\\"(max-width: 2000px) 100vw, 2000px\\" \\\/><p class=\\"wp-caption-text\\">Golden hour in Zarautz.<\\\/p><\\\/div><\\\/p>"