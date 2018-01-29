Dusty Payne Is Paying It Forward

As you know by now, Dusty Payne suffered a gruesome wipeout at Backdoor on January 8, resulting in a fractured skull, broken jaw, and near-death experience. He spent two weeks in the ICU before undergoing surgery, and was finally released home a few days ago.

Now, Payne and his family have setup a Go Fund Me page, not for themselves, but for those who helped save his life.

The North Shore lifeguards are the best in the world. Period. If not for their extensive training and post on the beach at Pipe, there's a good chance that we might've lost Evan Geiselman, Kalani Chapman, and Payne, and that's just in the past three years. That's not to mention the hundreds of clueless tourists that need rescuing along North Shore beaches every year.

Without getting into politics, the North Shore Lifeguard Association can use all of the financial support it can get. Hence this Go Fund Me. "The funds raised here will help further education programs like CPR, basic water extraction and first aid to help save others," says Wendell Payne, Dusty's Dad. "We all think that something like this won’t happen to us, but when it does you want people there who know what to do. We are forever grateful to those who played a role in saving Dustys life."

If you have a few bucks to spare, please click here to support.