At the beginning of this year, as you likely remember, Maui powerhouse Dusty Payne suffered a nasty fall at Backdoor, hit his head on the reef and sustained a severe head injury. The terrible accident nearly killed Payne, and after the fractures in his skull healed and his jaw started to mend, the 29-year-old went straight into rehab and has been on the long road to recovery ever since.

In a few days, however, Payne plans to make his competitive return at the HIC Pro at Sunset Beach and will compete in the Triple Crown, as the WSL has awarded him a wildcard spot. While Payne was getting ready to fly over from Maui, we caught up with him to talk about how he’s feeling before his big return.

Obviously, the HIC is your first event back from your injury. How are you feeling? Nervous? Excited?

Um, I've got a mixed bag of emotions I guess. I’m definitely really excited to get over there and just start putting that part of my life behind me. Just moving on and moving forward. I'm really excited to have the opportunity to be able to go back over there an do what I love to do--which is competing and surfing. I just enjoy the enjoy the company of everyone over there.

Where are you at in your recovery process? Are you still in the thick of rehabilitation?

It was such a serious head injury that I'll probably be doing rehabilitation for a while, but you know, that's part of me now. It's a lot of vestibular rehab right now. I hit my head so hard that when I woke up in the hospital, I pretty much had no balance at all. It took me a while to be able to walk to the bathroom without holding onto something or falling over. I remember the first time I stood up, I knew what I wanted to do but I couldn't get my body to do it.

When you got back into the water did you still have a lot of those vestibular issues?

When I got back in the water, because the ocean is a moving surface, it was a lot different from everything I prepared myself for. It’s like I'm still learning and still getting comfortable in the ocean. It gets better each week and I get more and more comfortable. I'm just going with it and enjoying the process. It's kind of like being a little kid again so it's fun [laughs]. I feel like every time I’m in the water I'm still getting better and it's exciting. I'm just happy and so grateful that I'm able to continue to progress. Going through other injuries, I was always trying to progress, but now it's like I get better every day no matter what. It was a horrible injury, but you have to look at the positive in bad situations.

Have you been running heats or anything to get you back into the competitive frame of mind?

[Laughs] I probably should have. I know I'm going to have 25 minutes and I have to catch two good waves [laughs]. But that's why I'm really excited to do the HIC-just to get my feet wet in the competitive environment again and get back into it. I've done it my whole life so I know what to expect but not really [laughs]. I'm probably going to be like a kid and make a bunch of mistakes, but that's part of the learning process.

You must be ready to put the injury behind you and focus on your future.

It'll never be behind me completely-it's just part of my story now. I feel like in a way I've been able to inspire other people who are going through tough times and struggles in their lives, whether it's something completely different or whatever--just to continue that fight, to continue to improve and get better. If I'm able to do that through my story, then that's more rewarding than anything. Because at the end of the day that's what we are all here for--we're all here to make each other better. If this can help somebody else in their struggles then that's more rewarding than anything.

You've always done really well at Sunset-you gunning for a win?

I mean anytime you compete you're gunning for a win right? Otherwise what are you doing there? [laughs] I'm obviously in a unique situation but who wouldn't love a win at such a prestigious event--whether it be the HIC or a 1,000 or a 10,000, you still still accomplish a win at Sunset. I feel like anytime you can win in Hawaii its--for me, growing up here, it's one of the most rewarding feelings in the world.

Are you doing the full Triple Crown?

Yea, I am. I'm beyond excited. The WSL has gifted me the most incredible opportunity of being able to compete as a wildcard in those events. I can't really express in words just how grateful I am for their understanding and helping me get back to what I want to do.

What are your plans for next year--are you going to have a go at the ‘QS again?

Well, I feel like I missed out on a lot this year so I need to make up for it and travel and go on a lot of surf trips. But I'd also love to compete, that's just who I am. It's something I love doing. Whether I am able to do good in the Triple Crown and get a seed back--because I lost my seed after getting injured-however it works out, I'm just grateful I'm still here and able to do what I love.

