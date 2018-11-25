Two years ago the future of the most prestigious contest in surfing, the In Memory of Eddie Aikau, aka “The Eddie,” seemed uncertain when Quiksilver, the sponsor of the event for 31 years, bailed out. The Aikau family still managed to secure an event permit for the contest after losing their sponsor, but couldn’t find the financial backing to run the event if the 20′ minimum (Hawaiian) wave height requirement happened to steamroll through Waimea Bay. So The Eddie hasn’t gone since 2016.

The Eddie has now been removed from indefinite hiatus and will be staged to, and hopefully, run this year, conditions willing, with several new sponsors. The Honolulu Star Advertiser has reported that Kamehameha Schools, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Waimea Valley, the planning and design studio DTL, the film production company Salt + Air Studios, L&L Hawaii and Duke's Waikiki, have partnered with The Eddie Aikau foundation to sponsor the event.

In an announcement Saturday, the Eddie Aikau Foundation said the new sponsors "acknowledge and align with Eddie's Hawaiian roots."

Kau'i Burgess, Kamehameha Schools director of community and government relations, in an email to the Honolulu Star Advertiser said, "With this new sponsorship collaboration, we celebrate Native Hawaiian ingenuity, innovation and identity and look forward to educating the world about the history of the sport and its Native Hawaiian origins while paying homage to Eddie Aikau, and the importance of his sacrifice."

The opening ceremony, a North Shore winter tradition that honors the late Eddie Aikua as the brave, selfless and talented Hawaiian waterman he was, will be held at Waimea Bay on Thursday, November 29th at 2:00pm. The contest window will be the same as traditional years, December 1st-February 28th.

The Eddie’s website, theeddieaikau.com, reports that over 1.2 million people tuned into watch the last Eddie, which ran during the winter of 2015/16. The fact that The Eddie demands a very high and specific standard of surf to be called on, and that it has only ran nine times out of the 30+ years it’s been staged, make it very popular and widely watched. The Eddie’s website has dubbed the event, “The Superbowl of Surfing.”

To read the Honolulu Star Advertiser’s article, click here.

For more info about the event, click here.

2018/19 Invitees:

Grant Baker

Lucas Chianca

Ross Clarke-Jones

Danilo Couto

Shane Dorian

Nathan Fletcher

John John Florence

Nathan Florence

Sunny Garcia

Aaron Gold

Mark Healey

Mason Ho

Bruce Irons

Billy Kemper

Keala Kennelly

Zeke Lau

Kai Lenny

Greg Long

Keali'i Mamala

Garrett McNamara

Jamie Mitchell

Jamie O'Brien

Joel Parkinson

Makuakai Rothman

Koa Rothman

Kelly Slater

Takayuki Wakita

Ian Walsh

Dave Wassel

ALTERNATES:

Kyle Shipman

Michael Ho

Landon McNamara

Luke Shephardson

Ramon Navarro

Reef McIntosh

Kohl Christensen

Chris Owens

Tyler Laron

Ben Wilkinson

Kala Alexander

Rodrigo Koxa

Tom Carroll

Paige Alms (for Keala Kennelly)

Mark Matthews

Jamie Sterling

Shawn Dollar

Carlos Burle

Gabriel Villaran

Kahea Hart

Damien Hobgood

Kalani Chapman

Ryan Hipwood

Danny Fuller

Nic Lamb

Anthony Tashnick

Rusty Long

Derek Dunfee

Jeremy Flores

Noah Johnson

Peter Mel

Andrew Cotton

Duane DeSoto

Kainoa McGee

Ikaika Kalama

Tyler Fox

Brad Gerlach

Vincent Lartizen

Mike Parsons

Axi Muniain

Benjamin Sanchis

Damien Warr

Sebastian Steudtner

Eric Akiskalian

Dan Corbett

Francisco Porcella

Antonio Silva

Gautier Garanx

Antonio Balau

Mick Corbett

Jarryd Foster

Lance Hoʻokano

Rusty Keaulana

Hugo Vau

Pedro Scooby

Yuri Soledade

Trevor Sven Carlson