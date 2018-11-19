Is Eli Hanneman the best 15-year-old surfer in the world? Technically the answer to this question is, “No,” solely because Eli Hanneman turned 16 earlier this month. Despite only being 15 years old during the filming of the edit above, the Hawaiian grom has probably spent more collective time under the lip than surfers twice his age. Either that or his Irons-esque approach to barrel riding is just natural talent. Hanneman has rail game and all the tech-airs too that he executes with a finesse that doesn’t seem forced. Hit play on Hanneman’s new edit, “15,” above to watch the young phenom shred.