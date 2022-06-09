When it comes to surfers reaching new heights (both literally and progressively speaking), Eli Hannenan does so on what seems like a monthly basis. The young Hawaiian gun just put out a new edit–”North”, now playing above–featuring all the punts and tubes he’s accumulated recently. Hit play and enjoy.

Watch

matahi drollet

What a Week in Tahiti Looks Like for a Chopes Local

More Surfer Videos
Christopher Cloos_Elsa and Tom_Equity Premium Slot_970 x 750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS