This article was produced in partnership with Elixinol.

Surfing can be a physical grind. If you’re going out several times a week for a few hours each time, all that sun, paddling, and quick-twitch pops to your feet will eventually take a toll on the body.

CBD can act as a reset switch, calming overused muscles and joints, with the additional benefit of addressing mental fatigue. That might be why it’s gaining popularity across the surfing spectrum, from big-wave chargers like Nathan Florence to cruisy loggers like Kassia Meador. They’ve joined thousands of fellow surfers who use CBD tinctures, capsules, and balms as crucial tools to keep performance and stoke as high as possible — and that’s no pun (more on that in a minute).

These products target receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system, which scientists have discovered plays a crucial part in the nervous system. It regulates inflammation, sleep, pain, even the sensation of calmness. That’s why CBD has potential benefits not just for professional surfers, but those of us who just want to enjoy fun-size conditions at our local beachy a few times each week.

Surfers know how sore overused muscles and joints can be, and that inflammation and soreness is what CBD can address. Products like Elixinol’s Omega Tumeric CBD Capsules are full spectrum oils, which means they’re chock full of all the beneficial phytochemicals in hemp — not just CBD, but trace amounts of other cannabinoids, essential oils, and aromatic terpenes that give hemp it’s unique fragrance. It even includes THC, but at less than 0.03 percent, there’s no risk of psychoactive side effects. Meanwhile, that turmeric is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, and the omega-3 fatty acids that are included boost brain function and heart health.

Photo Credit: Noah Wegrich

If you want to avoid the trace amounts of THC found in full spectrum CBD products, Elixinol has a Daily Balance CBD tincture that’s broad spectrum, which means no detectable THC.

And if things get really intense in the water and certain body part—back and shoulders, most likely—start barking, that calls for a quick-absorbing CBD product like Elixinol’s broad spectrum Sports Gel. Not only does it deliver CBD oil in a rub, right to the affected area, but it’s loaded with essential oils from eucalyptus, peppermint, rosemary, basil, grapefruit, chamomile, and sassia bark, to soothe dried out, sun-baked skin.

Your surf kit already has wax, sunscreen, fin keys, and a wax comb. Toss in CBD oil and you can make that toolbox complete.