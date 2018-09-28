In the 1960s, George Greenough had an idea (OK, he actually had a lot of them, many of which changed the course of surfing forever). But this particular notion was that putting a hard, raised edge within the planline of the bottom of a board could reduce drag, increase speed and create a feeling unlike any other boards at the time. Fast-forward a good 50-something years, and Greenough is still tinkering with the design alongside a handful of friends, including the very-talented Ellis Ericson and Andrew Kidman.

After experimenting with the Edge boards for years, shooting occasional photos and video of the boards being built and ridden, Kidman and Ericson realized they had something unique on their hands that showed the lineage of an unusual design and their journey to discover it's ultimate potential. Their film and book, "On the Edge of a Dream," is about as intriguing a project you'll find in surf, and midway through its California tour (tonight it hits Costa Mesa at RVCA HQ, tomorrow Bird's Shed in San Diego), we rang Ericson to learn more about what he's found on the edge.

So how did you first link up with George and start working on boards together?

George lives in the area, in Byron Bay, where I've been my whole life, so I'd always see him around, just in passing. He's a very private person and pretty elusive, so I'd sort of just catch glimpses of him here and there growing up. Later on, Dave Rastovich was working with him on some guns, and I'd been surfing with Dave and had done a trip to the Maldives with him, and he told me, "Hey, George has started to make these edge boards again, I think you should come over and check them out." Dave knew I'd been shaping my own boards and getting heavy into design, so figured I'd be interested. Obviously I'd always been so inspired by George, so it was a huge thing for me to go and meet him and see what he’s up to in this stage of his life. We've been good friends ever since.

He still surfs every day, doesn't he?

Every day. Fishing, surfing, working on his property and still building boards.

Was it you who told me that he's shaped boards with a chainsaw to cut the outline?

He has done that, yeah. He works with really big blocks of dense EPS. He's using some hotwire techniques as well, but I’ve seen him use a chainsaw to cut a bottom curve, then dialed it in from there. It was classic. The board came out beautiful.

So how long has George been making edge boards and how does the story focus on the design?

George started making edge boards in the early '60s. The film is about Andrew and my experience trying to adapt the design to our equipment and work with George, getting feedback on this design that he's been working on for so long.

What was the first Edge board you rode, and what was it about that board that made you think there was a lot to explore there?

I'd felt a spark in Georges Edge stubbies that was unlike anything I'd ever ridden before. It really caught my attention and naturally I wanted and needed to know more.

How long did you guys work on this film? I know you've been riding these boards for a while.

It's almost been 5 years. The project started out with this design just sparking our interest, and us experimenting with the boards. We weren't even thinking about making a film or a book or anything like that for a long time. I was shaping up at Andrew's Big Sky property and at some point he decided to document it with some photos, then I was riding the boards and getting some footage as well. It was probably about 12 months ago when Andrew said, "I think we could have a film on our hands here." It was just us being stoked on what was happening and deciding to document it. It was really organic in that way, which was nice because there was no real direction or pressure along the way. The whole project evolved really naturally, and I don't think it could have happened any other way.

You've told me before that George is always saying, "Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained." How much has his spirit and his approach to design influenced your own views on shaping and what's possible?

Yeah, that mentality has really stuck with me, the whole experiences has been such an eye opener to what’s possible, venturing outside of the square but also taking time to analyze each step along the way. Instead of making a million boards, just trying work with one board, altering the outline, rocker, fins etc., until you get it to work or at least explore most options before you make something else. And by that time, hopefully your next build will have all those elements that you learned from that last board and in turn be a step forward. Just figuring out how to really dial in the small details of a board has been a really interesting process.

That's rad, because most people look at a surfboard as being this static thing, where whatever it is, that's how it's going to stay. But you fully rip the glass off and reshape parts and keep reinvigorating your boards.

That's definitely something I learned from George. He does that with his boards, and he's not scared to rip the glass off and change the rail shape or grind the edge to completely change the characteristics of the surfboard. There is so much to be learned from dialing in your existing equipment.

