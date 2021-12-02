Each winter season, Morocco draws hoards of tube-hunting regular-footers from all over the world to its wave-rich coastline. Known for its world-class slabs and rifling righthand points (that can produce extremely long barrels on the right swell), Morocco is loved by all those with an affinity for hollow caverns. Born-and-bred Oahu stylist Noa Mizuno recently made the jaunt halfway across the world for a shot of grinding perfection–and he found perfection in spades. The goofyfooter gathered enough footage to make the above edit, which you can now watch by hitting the play button.

