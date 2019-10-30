“These little events remind people to appreciate their actual shaper,” says Joel Tudor, with a laugh, during the most recent Duct Tape Festival stop in New York. “Because you don’t realize the amount of work that goes into it until you do it yourself, and make all the little mistakes. It’s both an education and an appreciation, participating in these.”

The Vans Duct Tape Festival, wherein Vans invites its eclectic crew of wave riders to congregate in hip surf hubs around the world to celebrate surfing and the local community, is growing in popularity each and every event. Featuring everything from free music to free food, art installs and surfboard demos, the Duct Tape Festival is grassroots and inclusive, and a huge hit everywhere it goes.

At the most recent Duct Tape Festival stop in Rockaway, Pat Schmidt, Karina Rozunko Alex Knost and Andrew Allen each shaped two boards for the public to demo—all quite different from each other. While Knost, Allen and Rozunko stayed true to surfboard form, Schmidt—straight from a trip to Maine where he indulged in lobster tail—was inspired to build a first-of-its-kind tail design. But does it work? Well, depends on your definition of “work”.

Click play to see Schmidt, Knost, Rozunko, and Allen, along with the local Rockaway community, put their unique Duct Tape designs to the test and take a scroll through the gallery below to see what went down throughout the duration of the festival.

Photo Credit: Jimmicane

