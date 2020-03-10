From longboards to fish to performance shortboards, most of the craft that surfers order feature dimensions based on a combination of the rider’s height, weight and skill level. But what about a glider? Those 11-foot-plus surfboards you see guys like Tyler Warren and Ryan Burch ruling on in perfect little point peelers? What dims should you be considering when you’re talking about a tanker of foam and fiberglass?

Your guess is as good as ours. But rather than guessing about this intriguing niche of board design, we decided to ring up one of its most celebrated torchbearers, San Diego shaper Josh Hall. Hall was quick to tell us most of what he’s learned about building gliders (or “Big Boards”, as he prefers to call them) comes from legendary foam wizard and glider progenitor Skip Frye, and then finely tuned after years of Hall’s own R&D.

“95 percent of what I do is because of what I learned from Skip,” Hall tells us. “He was the single most important factor in figuring out what I know today.”

Clearly Hall is a more than capable student. If you look at his website today, you’ll find a handful of gorgeous, voluminous designs over 11′ in length with more than 22″ of width and 3″ of thickness — oceangoing Cadillacs, if you will. As far as which is best for a glider newb and how to properly use it, we’ll let Hall explain below.

What’s the one thing surfers should know about gliders?

For starters, the longer the board, the more Aloha you gotta have out in the lineup, right? [Laughs] Paddle out on a 12-footer and you’re gonna be a marked person. Although, we kinda got a little leeway once the Stand Up Paddle thing happened, since they’re the furthest people out now.

In all seriousness, an important factor that I learned growing up in San Diego with Skip [Frye] building my boards, is that if you’re gonna order a Big Board — which for me is anything above a 10’6” — you’d better know the person building the board is proficient at riding one. And then from there, there’s all sorts of shapes you can choose from based on the waves you plan to ride the board in, and the different style of surfing you want to do on it. That’s the basic criteria.

Ideally, what are the best conditions for a glider, err Big Board?

As it relates to San Diego, and my personal experience, I’d say they’re great for Tourmaline, Sunset Cliffs, the Cardiff reefs, San Onofre — those are probably the best. The one thing the Big Board really allows you to do is cover ground. So, if you’re in a lineup with multiple spots, like in Cardiff or at San O, in one session you can surf multiple waves. We call it cross-country surfing, and the benefit to changing peaks throughout the session is you don’t abuse the lineup. Because that’s the thing: The more board you have, you’re probably gonna catch more waves than everyone, which puts you in the spotlight. My rule of thumb growing up riding Big Boards has always been to catch two or three waves, and then move on, so you never abuse a single lineup.

Obviously a novice surfer shouldn’t be learning on a Big Board. But for someone that’s been surfing awhile, but has never owned one, any tips for ordering your first one?

First off all, if you’re going into the Big Board realm, definitely order a minimum 10’6”, because there’s no point in going any smaller. I have a lot of people say to me, “Well I’ve never ridden anything bigger than a 9’6”, should I just go 10’0?” To me, if you’re gonna jump into the Big Board realm, you might as well take the leap, that way you actually feel the difference in weight, volume, trim and speed.

Secondly, order from someone that’s been building them, or has a history of building them, and that rides them.

And lastly, go with as forgiving of a shape as possible. For your first one start with an Eagle. For your second or third one, go with a swallow tail design, like the Fish Simmons. To me, those boards just give you sensations and speeds that I’ve never felt on other outlines or templates. But they are also a more advanced design.

On a board that big, and that goes that fast, how do you shape for performance and/or control?

All Big Boards have to have the right components. With my boards, the outlines are really straight, which leads to speed, but it makes them stiff. So, you have to put a lot of bottom curve in there to be able to get them on a rail. The thing I would say for someone transitioning to their first Big Board and learning to control it, is to go to spots that are mellow, where you can ride a long distance. Like Old Man’s in the summer, where you can ride a wave for 300 yards. Even if it closes out you can still ride it and work on your trimming. People think they are just small wave boards, but once you have them figured out, you learn to ride them more over the fins, and then they don’t feel so big anymore. They are actually really versatile shapes. If you check out a YouTube clip of CJ Nelson riding an 11’ Eagle in Mexico [Ed’s note: see below], you’ll see him do some of the gnarliest, drop-knee cutbacks I’ve ever seen anyone do on a Big Board. When people talk shit and say these boards are only for going straight and trimming, I always point them to that clip.

What’s the biggest wave you can ride a Big Board in?

I have a couple friends in Kauai riding them in 10-foot surf. They ride my 11- and 12-footers over there because they can get in so early and it takes the elevator drop out of the equation.

Like tow-in surfing, but you’re towing yourself.

[Laughs] Yeah, exactly. I grew up riding longboards so I never liked that sensation of a late drop on smaller boards. As long as you get in early, that long rail line isn’t an issue — it’s actually a really functional shape for big surf. You just want to make sure you’re riding a really pulled in pintail if you’re on a Big Board in surf like that.