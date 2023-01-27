Since 2003, surfers from all around the world have been playing FantasySurfer, attempting to predict the success of World Tour competitors at each WCT event. With the 2023 ‘CT season beginning in just a few days with the Billabong Pro Pipeline, FantasySurfer is now officially open for business. So get your statistical hats on and set your teams now (here) for the first event of the season. And if you’re new to the game, register here. Continue reading for an event preview and some insider tips:

WHO: The Men’s WSL Championship Tour Top 34 + 2 wildcards, and the Women’s WSL Championship Tour Top 17 + 1 wildcard.

WHAT: Event no. 1 of 11 on the 2023 World Championship Tour.

WHEN: The event waiting period begins on Jan 29th, at 8am local time. The event waiting period ends on February 10th, 2023.

WHERE: The infamous Banzai Pipeline along the North Shore of Oahu

HOW TO WATCH: Tune in to WorldSurfLeague.com for live event coverage and come back here to Surfer.com for daily event wrap-ups.

INJURY UPDATE: As of today (Jan 26) there are two injuries as of note: Johanne Defay and Sophie McColluch on the women’s side of the draw are officially OUT and have been replaced by Alyssa Spencer and Moana Jones Wong. On the men’s side of the draw, we are hearing rumors that Ramzi Boukhiam has a lower leg injury, but no official update or replacement (if necessary) has been announced.

WILDCARDS: On the men’s side of the draw, Hawaiians Imaikalani deVault and Josh Moniz have been named as official event wildcards with spots in the main event. Teresa Bonvalot has been given the lone wildcard on the women’s side.

HEAT DRAW:



MENS 2023 Billabong Pro Pipeline

Heat 1: Miguel Pupo, Nat Young, Ian Gentil

Heat 2: Kanoa Igarashi, Jake Marshall, Joao Chianca

Heat 3: Ethan Ewing, Kolohe Andino, Liam O’Brien

Heat 4: Jack Robinson, Jadson Andre, Ezekiel Lau

Heat 5: Italo Ferreira, Seth Moniz, Imaikalani deVault*

Heat 6: Filipe Toledo, Jackson Baker, Joshua Moniz*

Heat 7: Griffin Colapinto, Barron Mamiya, Michael Rodrigues

Heat 8: Caio Ibelli, Kelly Slater, Ramzi Boukhiam

Heat 9: Connor O’Leary, Jordy Smith, Maxime Huscenot

Heat 10: Samuel Pupo, Matthew McGillivray, Rio Waida

Heat 11: Callum Robson, Yago Dora, Ryan Callinan

Heat 12: John Florence, Gabriel Medina, Leo Fioravanti

WOMENS 2023 Billabong Pro Pipeline

Heat 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb, Caroline Marks, Teresa Bonvalot*

Heat 2: Carissa Moore, Bettylou Sakura Johnson, Alyssa Spencer**

Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore, Macy Callaghan, Moana Jones Wong**

Heat 4: Brisa Hennessey, Isabella Nichols, Sally Fitzgibbons

Heat 5: Lakey Peterson, Gabriela Bryan, Caitlin Simmers

Heat 6: Courtney Conlogue, Tyler Wright, Molly Picklum

* – Wildcard

** – Injury replacement

Set your FantasySurfer teams now!