In a few hours, the waiting period for the 2018 Quiksilver Pro France kicks-off. With the start of the Euro leg, there’re only three events left in this year's 'CT season. Which means title races heat up for the top-seeds while the low-seeds hope to throw some wrenches in order to stave off elimination. Below are who we’ve picked as our keystone contenders from our Fantasy Surfer rosters as we near the opening horn of the event.

Men’s

Gabby Medina:

At the risk of being called "Captain F–king Obvious," I'm going to go ahead an say that Gabby is pretty good at surfing French beach breaks. Since Medina got on Tour in 2011, he's won this thing three times and gotten second place twice--hell, his worst-ever result here is quarters. If I was a betting man, I'd put all of my money on Gabby to win this thing. Wait...I am a betting man. Any takers out there? – Todd Prodanovich, Editor

Kanoa Igarashi:

The US Open comes to France. So, would that make it the French Open? Filipe is obviously the hot pick, but Kanoa spends more time in Europe. He'll be more tuned into the waves, however small they may be, and the tides that come along with them. Have you ever tried tracking down a wave at 1 foot high-tide Huntington? Me neither, but somehow Kanoa does this best and he'll do it again in France. – Pete Taras, Digital Director

Gabriel Medina:

Now commences Medina's comeback. For the past couple years it feels like Medina has started off his seasons a little slow, and then about midway through it's like he gets a second wind--things start clicking into place for him and he starts winning contests back to back to back, chasing down that elusive second world title. After his win at Teahupoo and Surf Ranch this year, he now has a competitive rhythm that'll be hard to beat. Plus, he's got Hossegor wired--the kid's won the Quik Pro France multiple times. I'd say Filipe Toledo might have to relinquish that yellow jersey pretty soon. – Ashtyn Douglas, Managing Editor

Filipe Toledo:

With a forecast of small waves on the horizon for the event, the best small wave surfer in the world will win--and that's hands down Filipe Toledo. Even when only a couple of feet, those French beachbreaks still pack a punch. Combine that power with Toledo's notoriously spring-loaded feet and he's going to be boosting higher than that La Gravière local who's always doing backflips on a jetski right outside the competition zone. Toledo has a title on the line, so if he can keep his nerves in check by surfing both smart and explosive, he'll widen that narrow gap that separates him and title hungry Gabriel Medina. – Ben Waldron, Online Editor

Advertisement

Italo Ferreira:

Call me cruel, but I want to see both Filipe and Gabby get completely shut down during this event (I know the odds are slim, but one can dream, right?). Not because I like seeing either of them lose (I kind of do), but because I love when the title race has to be won in Hawaii. That's why I would love to see Italo win this event. France's beachbreaks will offer the aerial/combo maestro a field of opportunities to cause an upset amongst his fellow Brazilians’ title campaigns. After a not so great result at Lemoore, I imagine Italo wants to reclaim that electricity that he had going the first half of the season. We all know what he's capable of, and at the very least, we'll see him demolish the Airshow too. – Adam Jara, Social Media Manager

Women’s

Carissa Moore:

If you look at the season as a whole, you gotta say this is Steph's year by a mile. And I'm sure when all the dust settles, it will be Steph gently polishing another world title trophy with the hem of her gold jersey. But for this particular event, I'm betting Carissa steals a bit of Steph's thunder. Carissa not only has a bit of momentum coming out of Lemoore, but she also has historically dominated the French beachies over the past 5-or-so years. Having exactly zero pressure sitting in fourth place only sweetens her odds. – Todd Prodanovich, Editor

Coco Ho:

Coco burned me at 2 foot D-Street last weekend. And while the spray from her bottom-turn lashed my sunburned face, through the blur, I was able to make out three backside hit combos; and those three turns looked good enough to me to make her my pick for France. – Pete Taras, Digital Director

Advertisement

Tatiana Weston-Webb:

When it comes to beach breaks, Tatiana's a dangerous competitor. She's done well in France before (remember her perfect 10 in Round 1 of the Roxy Pro France back in 2015?), and has walking away with 2nd and 3rd place finishes in years prior. She's also sitting pretty in 3rd place right now on the rankings, and a solid finish here could get her in closer reach to Lakey and Steph. Not sure if she'll be able to take the yellow jersey away from Steph before the end of the season, but a win here wouldn't hurt her cause. – Ashtyn Douglas, Managing Editor

Caroline Marks:

I've sat in my warm car on cold winter mornings, staring at minuscule and blownout beachbreak slop, trying to motivate myself to surf. Only to see Caroline Marks enthusiastically run down the beach, paddle out and absolutely obliterate the sub-one foot mush. If she can shred gutless California soup then she'll go far at the small but punchy French beachbreak, even all the way to the winner's podium. – Ben Waldron, Online Editor

Stephanie Gilmore:

She can/will win the title in France. #GoSteph. – Adam Jara, Social Media Manager