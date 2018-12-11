The WSL has announced that The Billabong Pipe Masters will most likely kickoff tomorrow in surf expected to peak with 8-12′ faces. With a stacked list of local specialists in the trials and a three-way title race on the line, there’s bound to be drama at the final stop on the 2018 Championship Tour. For the title scenarios between Gabriel Medina, Julian Wilson and Filipe Toledo, click here.

In the meantime, below are the top picks from SURFER's editorial staff’s Fantasy Surfer teams. There's still time for those last minute changes should you feel the need. Let us know who you think will win the Pipe Masters and who will be crowned the 2018 World Champion in the comments.

A Trialist from Hawaii

No offense to the ‘CT surfers, but I'm way more comfortable picking a trialist to win this contest than a 'CT guy this year. I'll take Nathan Florence, Koa Rothman, Barron Mamiya, Mason Ho, Josh Moniz to disrupt masters like Kelly Slater or Parko. – Pete Taras, Digital Director

Julian Wilson

There's a lot of pressure sitting on the shoulders of Julian Wilson this year. He is chasing his first world title after all. But out the three title contenders, Wilson is the only one with a Pipe Masters victory to his name. All he needs to do is shrug off the pressure and focus on what he does best out there. No matter what, he's likely aiming for that first place finish anyways—because if Gabriel Medina finishes 3rd or below, Wilson will need either make the final (if Medina finishes 5th or worse) or he'll need the win (if Medina finishes 3rd). – Ashtyn Douglas, Managing Editor