If you enjoyed the high-flying, pit-stuffing antics of Tuff, Candle, Pulp, Cluster and any other of Noa Deane’s high-action surf flicks, then you’re in luck. Volcom just released the trailer for “Head Noise,” which, according to their site, “a candid look at one of surfing’s most exciting characters through high-action, heavy-charging, avant-garde surfing for the new age, documented unmistakably through the lens of filmmaker Mikey Mallalieu.” Everything else the duo has produced has been surf-movie gold, so keep an eye out for the full release in August. Or, if you’re on the east or west coast, check out the film at one of the following premiere locations:

West Coast (California)

July 12 – Los Angeles: Zebulon Cafe

July 13 – San Diego: South Coast Surf Shop

July 15 – Costa Mesa: Volcom HQ

August 2 – Huntington Beach: TBD

East Coast

July 24 – Asbury Park, New Jersey: Asbury Lanes

July 25 – Long Beach, New York: Unsound Surf Shop

July 27 – South Kingston, Rhode Island: Whaler Brewing Company

July 28 – Portsmouth, New Hampshire: 3S Artspace