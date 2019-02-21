For those too lazy to scour and search out the goods from a fresh swell, we're serving you up a social basket of videos and photos from the early tales of Cyclone Oma. Noosa seemed to take the center stage, although we’ve heard Snapper has had a few good moments over the last couple hours. Stay tuned.

Foamball whisperer Hayden Welch making the seemingly-unmakeable during Cyclone Oma this morning. Clip: @jesselittlephotoRetirement seems to be suiting Parko just fine. Clip: Billy Lee-Pope