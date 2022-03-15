Duke Paoa Kahanamoku–the most revered icon in modern-day surfing culture–lives large in the hearts and minds of the wave-obsessed all around the world. As the ambassador of aloha, Kahanamoku shared his talent and love for the ocean with the world. In the process of becoming a five-time Olympic swimmer, the iconic Hawaiian surfed his way around the world and carved a path for surfers everywhere. In a new documentary–narrated by native Hawaiian and “Aquaman” hunk Jason Mamoa, “Waterman” highlights the life, trials and triumphs of Kahanamoku. Hit play for a first look.