First Look: New York/New Jersey’s Epic Saturday

According to meteorologists, when a massive drop in atmospheric pressure occurs during a storm, the storm’s power can be amplified and become a “bomb cyclone.” This dangerous weather phenomenon is called bombogenesis and it happened yesterday in the Northeast. While the storm pounded the region yesterday with canceled flights, power outages and floods, New York and New Jersey saw some incredibly Nimibia-esque surf. See below.

