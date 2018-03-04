New Jersey Saturday. Photo: Ryan Mack
New Jersey Saturday. Photo: Ryan Mack

First Look: New York/New Jersey’s Epic Saturday

"Bomb cyclone" sends floods, rain, destruction and incredible waves

By

According to meteorologists, when a massive drop in atmospheric pressure occurs during a storm, the storm’s power can be amplified and become a “bomb cyclone.” This dangerous weather phenomenon is called bombogenesis and it happened yesterday in the Northeast. While the storm pounded the region yesterday with canceled flights, power outages and floods, New York and New Jersey saw some incredibly Nimibia-esque surf. See below.

