Well, asymmetrical boards are certainly having a moment. When big boy shapers like Matt Biolos get into tinkering with a formerly fringe design you know the fringe is flirting with joining the mainstream. Of course, the concept isn’t at all new, having been around since at least the ’60s, seemingly arriving on the scene at about the same time in Australia (see: Midget Farrelly’s “hooktail”) and San Diego (in Carl Ekstrom’s designs), the asym has lingered on the outside, watching as surfboards got smaller and more sophisticated but remaining symmetrical throughout the decades.

Could asymmetry be the next big thing in board design? Ehhh, maybe. We’ve got centuries of the aesthetic assumption that boards should be symmetrical woven into our surfer DNA. The aesthetic concern is by itself a really big hurdle. Not to mention that there are multiple theories floating around about what the point of the things are in the first place. Are they toeside-favoring to the point of ignoring heels? Are they actually better suited to backside surfing? What about fin placement? Should the toeside or heelside rail be longer (toeside, usually, but not to everyone)? Generally, the idea is to acknowledge that there’s nothing symmetrical about how you stand on a surfboard. Built for regular or goofy stances, you get planing surface where it’s needed, while easing how the rail is utilized for turning, like, radically.

There are enough shapers out there refining the idea that you can select from a few different ideas about how an asym should be ridden. Good waves, flat-faced waves, big, or small, whether you want to face only frontside, or let ‘er rip both ways, there’s something for you from one of these shapers.