It was all coming together for John Florence: he’d just won his second world title in front of a home crowd at Pipeline, he was through to the final with Jeremy Flores, and in the last heat of 2017 he looked calm and carefree, gliding effortlessly through Backdoor drainers, just toying with it. His 8.93 and 7.23-point rides seemed like more than plenty to keep control of the heat and coast onto the podium as the winner of the Pipeline Masters—pretty much the only event that matters to Florence that he hasn’t won yet.

Flores, however, was ready to tear up the script that the day had seemed to follow to a T. With less than 30 seconds on the clock, the Frenchman and former Pipe Master needed an 8.27 to take the lead, and he found just that in the form of a lengthy Backdoor runner that offered more than enough travel time to rack up serious points.

“I wasn’t sure they were going to give it to me, but either way I was happy to put on a good show,” said Flores to Rosy Hodge as he made his way up the beach, a newly-anointed two-time Pipe Master. “Oh my god, are you kidding? Winning the Pipe Masters against John John Florence in, like, perfect Backdoor in the last seconds? That’s the best way to win. I couldn’t think of any better way to win this Pipe Masters.”

While Florence may not have gotten to have his cake and eat it too, the guy is walking away with another world title trophy. And having gotten so, so close to winning the Pipe Masters—what is quickly becoming an elusive unicorn of an event for Florence—you can bet that Flores’ victory will mean an even brighter competitive fire burning in Florence when he finds himself in a jersey there next year.

“Congrats to John John and Gabriel,” continued Flores. “These guys are next level, you know? And like I said at the start of the event, I’m doing my own little battle, and that was definitely my goal to win this event.”

[Top image: Jeremy Flores, eyes on the prize at Backdoor. Photo by WSL/Damien Poullenot]