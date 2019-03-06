If you’re an aspiring surf photographer, this one’s for you. The Follow the Light (FTL) grant program–perhaps one of the greatest platforms for up-and-coming surf shooters–is back for 2019.

If you’re unfamiliar with the program, here’s a quick rundown: Shortly after the passing of legendary surf photographer and longtime SURFING magazine photo editor Larry “Flame” Moore, a group of “Flame’s” close friends and family established the “Follow the Light” Foundation in his honor. Aside from introducing the world to Cortes Bank back in 2001 and chronicling three decades of professional surfing, “Flame” was known for cultivating the talents of younger surf photographers and providing them with advice and mentorship. “Follow the Light” aims to continue “Flame’s” legacy by supporting up-and-coming surf photographers.

Since its establishment in 2005, the foundation has awarded prize money to some of today’s most well-known lensmen when they were just beginning to make names for themselves–past winners include now-iconic shooters like Todd Glaser, Chris Burkard, Morgan Maassen and Ryan Craig, to name a few. And they’ll be adding another name to that list in a few months. Details on how photographers can enter their work will be coming soon, but here’s what we know so far: the competition is open to anyone in the world under the age of 25 with an eye for striking surf imagery and the winner will be selected from a pool of five finalists. He/she will be awarded $5,000 and the opportunity to work with supporting brand sponsors.

The entry window will open on March 19, 2019, with the submission deadline of April 26, 2019. The awards ceremony will be held September 12, 2019 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point. Check back soon for more details or click here for more details.