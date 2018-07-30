There’s nothing more frustrating than being under-gunned. Whether it’s half way around the world at a heaving slab or dealing with the crowd at your home break during the latest over-hyped swell. “Should be on more foam,” is the second worst feeling to “Should’ve been here yesterday,” especially as a set-wave rolls underneath you.

In the latest Design Forum, three shapers talk about their boards designed for bigger days and how they just might help you get the wave of your life.

Dan Boehne of Infinity Surfboards finds the balance between length and nose rocker to prevent poking on late-drop slabs with “The Beast” model. The board was developed with Teahupo’o specialist Tikanui Smith as a shorter step-up presented for pushing boundaries at Tahiti’s infamous wave. The model has since been put to the test by late-drop specialists Jamie O’brien and Albee Layer.

For over a decade Rusty Surfboards‘ popular step-up model “The Slayer” has been a go-to tube shooter for overhead waves. After he received requests to make the proven model a little more loose off the top and bottom, shaper Clint Preisendorfer recently moved the wide-point back and added double concave through the bottom which resulted in “The Slayer 2.”

Artisan board-builder Matt Parker of Album Surfboards shares “The Ledge” model. “The Ledge” borrows elements from alternative surf shapes, like the fish, and mashes them with step-up board elements, like the pintail, for a hybrid that will paddle like a Cadillac on those days when the waves carry extra juice.