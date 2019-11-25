For a month straight, a conveyor belt of swell has been steadily churning out sizable surf in Hawaii with hardly a day off. And while the Hawaiian Pro at Haleiwa used up its entire 12-day waiting period to crown a champ, that was blissfully by choice, rather than necessity, with nearly every heat run in overhead surf.

While finals day dawned bright blue and offshore with clean, 4- to- 6-foot waves, it was also tricky: wonky, slow and with lots of closeouts, and most surfers advanced on the merit of two turns and 12 points. After last Thursday’s bloodbath in 10-foot Haleiwa (see Griffin Colapinto get hammered trying to smash an 8-foot end bowl), it was a bit underwhelming watching guys grovel for 6s on their step-ups.

No matter—you can always count on finals day at Haleiwa to deliver qualification drama, and this year was no different. Unfortunately, a couple of the most impressive surfers from the big days—Luel Filipe and Mitch Crews—flamed out in the quarters, their ‘CT dreams taking a big hit. While both still have a chance, it’ll take at least a finals berth at Sunset for either to have a mathematical shot.

Speaking of finals berths, and qualification positions, this is how the Top 4 at Haleiwa are looking going into Sunset:

-Frederico Morais, with his first place finish at the Hawaiian Pro, locked up a spot on next year’s ‘CT. While it may not seem like he ever left, that’s because he competed in 6 events as a replacement surfer this year, after failing to re-qualify at the end of 2018.

-Runner-up Leo Fioravanti jumped 138 places to 36th, and despite only competing in two Qualifying Series events this year, now has a shot at shoring up his position on the ‘CT next year with a first or second at Sunset. Important, because while Fioravanti will be in the conversation for an injury wildcard, there’s no guarantee he’ll get it with Adriano De Souza and Mikey Wright also injured, and only two spots available. (Just ask Caio Ibelli.)

-Matthew McGillivray, the young South African who finished third at Haleiwa, jumped up from outside the Top 10 and into 6th place. While there’s also no guarantee he’s safe, with over 20,000 points there’s a very good chance we’ll see him on tour next year.

-Ethan Ewing, finish 4th, also made a big power move, moving up 24 spots into 17th position. At this point a final at Sunset could see him back on the ‘CT. A first or second would do it for sure.

While the focus at Sunset will be on the ‘QS bubble boys: Jake Marshall, Barron Mamiya and Jorgann Couzinet (sitting just inside the cut), as well as Samuel Pupo, Matt Banting and Carlos Munoz (sitting just outside of it), every surfer in the Top 50 still has an outside shot at qualifying with a win at the Vans World Cup at Sunset.

And speaking of Sunset, there’s no rest for the ‘QS weary—it kicks off today. Look for John Florence’s return to competition, Kelly Slater begging for a beach entry after his 5th place finish at Haleiwa (word on the street is he really wants to win the Triple Crown this year, something he hasn’t done since 1998), and a whole lot of dreams being dashed (along with a few being realized), in one of the most challenging lineups on the North Shore.