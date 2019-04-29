Just a few hours ago, Hawaiian 1993 World Champ Derek Ho took to Instagram to share a message of hope for his friend, Hawaiian 2000 World Champ and power surfing icon Sunny Garcia. In the post, Ho told Garcia to “hang in there” and “its [sic] not your time,” prompting many to offer similar messages of support for Garcia in the comment section below. The post has since been deleted from Instagram, but can be seen below.

Around the same time, a Brazilian media outlet seemingly-erroneously posted that Garcia had committed suicide, which prompted some Brazilian surfers to express condolences online. But that report has since been changed to state that Garcia instead survived a suicide attempt and is currently in the hospital. At this time, Garcia’s condition remains unconfirmed.

Garcia, one of the most ferocious and legendary competitive surfers of all time, competed full-time on the World Tour for nearly 20 years, and has continued to surf in select events since leaving the Tour in 2005. Over the course of his long, storied career, Garcia won the then-ASP World Championship in 2000, set the records for most Triple Crown Championships with six wins and for most ‘QS event wins with 22.

In the years since Garcia left the World Tour, the Hawaiian champion has faced various legal and personal battles, and has recently taken to social media to discuss his ongoing struggle with depression. Our thoughts are with Garcia, his family and his friends during this incredibly difficult time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.