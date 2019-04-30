After hearing of Garcia's recent hospitalization, the surf world at large took to social media to express their love and support for the 2000 World Champ

As of yesterday, the WSL has confirmed that Sunny Garcia has been hospitalized in ICU. Although the details are still unclear, sources close to the 2000 World Champ say that his hospitalization is due to attempted suicide. Garcia has had a storied pro surfing career in and out of the jersey, but recently the Hawaiian champion has been very open about his struggle with depression.

Since hearing the news, many of Garcia’s loved ones have flooded Instagram with messages of support for the Hawaiian legend. Words of encouragement and consolation–those from the likes of Kelly Slater, Mick Fanning, Billy Kemper, Zeke Lau and more–are reverberating throughout the surf world.

Check back here for further updates. Our thoughts are with Garcia and his loved ones during this difficult time. If you or a friend is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-237-TALK (8255).