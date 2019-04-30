As of yesterday, the WSL has confirmed that Sunny Garcia has been hospitalized in ICU. Although the details are still unclear, sources close to the 2000 World Champ say that his hospitalization is due to attempted suicide. Garcia has had a storied pro surfing career in and out of the jersey, but recently the Hawaiian champion has been very open about his struggle with depression.
Since hearing the news, many of Garcia’s loved ones have flooded Instagram with messages of support for the Hawaiian legend. Words of encouragement and consolation–those from the likes of Kelly Slater, Mick Fanning, Billy Kemper, Zeke Lau and more–are reverberating throughout the surf world.
View this post on Instagram
We use legend too often and loosely. @sunnygarcia is the epitome of what that word truly represents in and out of the water. I've been someone who has always been stand offish with new people but when Sunny started hanging on Maui he went out of his way to break down those barriers and became a friend. Someone I was always excited to see in the water, someone who always sent me a message when I was being too lazy to head to the gym, just a genius good person which is rare in today's world. We have several more ice baths to struggle through and several more sessions to surf together. Keep fricken fighting brother. Your a warrior.
View this post on Instagram
As I sit next to you holding your hand I can only reflect on all the amazing times we've shared together. You've taught me so much in life, in and out of the water, given me more then anyone ever has. There's no way your leaving us, it's not your time and the world needs you. I love you Sunny and can't wait to surf with you soon. Prayers and positive energy.
View this post on Instagram
My heart is heavy today. You are the big brother I never had. My idol! My hero! Always there for me, protecting me and guiding me. Reminiscing on our last conversation we had the other day. Just wishing I could call you and talk to you again. Please just make my wish come true. I Love you big bro! Please wake up!
Check back here for further updates. Our thoughts are with Garcia and his loved ones during this difficult time. If you or a friend is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-237-TALK (8255).