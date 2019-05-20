In the 1980s and 1990s, Johnny Boy Gomes was one of the North Shore’s finest surfers and one of its most terrifying presences

Through the 1990s, there was indeed no slap on the North Shore feared more than that from Pipe commander Johnny Boy Gomes, the bruising power surfer who, at 5’9″ and 200 pounds, was built like a bulldozer with a ferocious temper to match. He struck fear into visiting surfers—regardless of who they were or where they came from—up and down the North Shore. Gomes swaggered menacingly and confidently up and down the beach, was a snarling presence in lineups all over the Seven Mile Miracle, and cultivated a hard-earned reputation for unpredictable violence. Gomes was a walking, bruising embodiment of the most fearsome elements of Da Hui. He was also one of the finest North Shore chargers of his generation.

Steve Barilotti's 1991 profile of Gomes revealed a young man navigating a slippery ledge between two extreme life paths: a brightly-lit path as a well-paid and highly-respected professional surfer, and a much darker, sadder one as a oft-arrested criminal. Gomes was born in 1965 on the West Side of Oahu and spent much of his time as a kid on the rougher fringes of Waianae and Makaha. His parents split up when he was 6 years old and Gomes was often left to fend for himself.

The late Rell Sunn, Queen of Makaha, remembered a young Gomes this way: "Johnny was sort of an orphan—running wild, brought up on junk food. I called him the 'borrow boy,' because the kid had to borrow everything—shorts, surfboards, wax, even a safety pin to hold up his pants."

Gomes began surfing bigger, more challenging waves at age 12 on the West Side, and established himself as a young force to be reckoned with. He also, around that time, turned to petty crime. Gomes' mom died when he was 14, and shortly after he entered a revolving cycle of living in foster homes, interspersed with juvenile detention stays for theft. Legendary Hawaiian singer Israel Kamakawiwo'ole, who lived in Makaha and was only 19 years old at the time, took a liking to Gomes and adopted him, hoping to provide the stability the fiery young surfer sorely lacked.

It didn't work.

By 16, Gomes was again busted for theft, and spent 14 months in jail. It was something of a turning point. He decided, while behind bars, he'd dedicate his life to surfing, the only good thing he had going.

Gomes flew out of the gates after being released at 18, and started barnstorming local contests. He headed for the traditional North Shore proving grounds and proved himself in stunning fashion. Throughout the late '80s, Gomes shined at Pipeline, becoming one of the most fearless and progressive surfers there, whether at proper Pipe, or driving through giant tubes at Backdoor. He met power with power, seemingly unleashing all the frustration his broken childhood had bottled up with each crack of the lip.

"He's the best freesurfer I've ever seen in Hawaii," Dane Kealoha once said of Gomes—about the highest praise a surfer could possibly get in Hawaii.

Freesurfing was, in fact, where Gomes made his money. Contest results were hit and miss throughout his career. He won the Sunset event in 1993 and claimed a much-deserved Pipeline Masters title in 1997, but he struggled in poor surf. Sponsors, including Town & Country, were more than happy to support Gomes in his quest as a matador in the world's most bullish waves.

His reputation as a bruiser, however, was burnished every so often by unfortunate flare-ups. Gomes was fined $1,000 for slapping fellow competitor Shane Herring during a heat at Sunset Beach. Two years later, he slapped Jodie Cooper off her board during an altercation at Ehukai. In 1999, Gomes was arrested for assaulting a man at Chun's Reef. As recently as 2015, he was again arrested after a fight in the surf at Waikiki.

In Barilotti's profile, there's a narrow window through which Gomes may have wriggled free from his troubled past, focusing only on his world-class, second-to-none surf ability. Gomes never lost that ability, but, unfortunately, he also never lost his reputation for violence and run-ins with the law. Even 25 years from his surf-star peak, Gomes still commands equal parts respect for his surfing, and fear of the man himself.