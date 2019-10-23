When the WSL axed its longstanding Big Wave World Tour for 2019/2020 and replaced it with a “Big Wave Platform” instead, the Mavericks contest was collateral damage. But rather than let competition at North America’s best big wave fall to the wayside this upcoming winter, Mavs pioneer Jeff Clark and entrepreneur Chris Cuvelier created a new iteration of the event: The Mavericks Surf Awards.

Instead of a one-day event, The Mavericks Surf Awards run from November 1 to April 15, and are open to any and all surfers who paddle into the lineup at Mavs and pack a significant bomb (so long as it’s documented, of course.) “The Mavericks Surf Awards is a video performance contest where athletes and videographers submit their best surf videos of Mavericks throughout the season, and winners are selected for various categories,” says the press release. “All surfers–men and women, seasoned professionals and up-and-comers–are eligible to enter.”

Similar to the WSL’s Big Wave Awards, the Mavericks Surf Awards will crown a champion in five categories: Male Performer of the Year, Female Performer of the Year, Biggest Wave, Best Wave and Best Barrel. 90 percent of the winnings go to the surfer, 10 percent to the filmmer. No exact prize purse has been announced yet, but a few to-be-announced sponsors and local businesses are involved, and the money being offered will be significant.

Wanting to hear more about the news, we rang up-and-coming Mavs superstar Luca Padua. While Padua will be in the Mavs lineup vying for the meanest bombs of the season during every swell, he was also brought on by Clark and Cuvelier as an official advisor for this new contest.

“The cool thing about this event is it’s no drama, and no politics,” says Padua. “Open to anyone, but the judges–who all have a lot of experience at Mavericks–are taking performance into consideration. It’s about progression, not about kooks hucking themselves on huge waves and being dangerous. That type of surfing won’t even be considered for an award.”

“At the end of the day, the mission is to celebrate Mavericks as a wave, and support the men and women that surf and love it, and give them a chance to make a little money in the process,” Padua continues. “And this way, it’s celebrated over six months, versus just one day. It puts more focus on the performances during an entire season. Especially because, in every category of this contest, the wave has to be completed to count.”

With the waiting period opening in eight days, and the North Pacific showing signs of life, the first entries will be pouring in soon. Stay tuned to the official website here — it’ll serve as hub of information surrounding the event for the 2019/2020 winter.