Check out the full list of nominees and tune into the live broadcast tomorrow night

The biggest night in surfing is almost here. Tomorrow evening the 2018 SURFER Awards will commence at Turtle Bay on the North Shore of Oahu where the drinks will flow, the speeches will entertain and the best films, edits and performances of the year will be honored. The results of the Annual SURFER Poll vote, where you, our dear readers, selected your favorite male and female surfers of the year will be announced. Each award category is listed in its entirety below — just click the titles to read more about the individual nominees, and why they grabbed our attention in 2018. Then check back in tomorrow night at 8:00 PM HST to watch the livestream of the event.

Let us know your favorites in the comments.

Never Town

Surf Cassette 2

The Electric Acid Surfboard Test

On the Edge of a Dream

Relentless

Questionable Decisions

The Outrider

Blue Intensity

Head Noise

Homebody

Space

Video No. 4

Noa Deane (Head Noise)

John Florence (Space)

Chippa Wilson (Video No. 4)

Dane Gudauskas (Blue Intensity)

Brendon Gibbens (Homebody)

Carissa Moore (Game Face)

Bethany Hamilton (Unstoppable)

Coco Ho (XO Coco Ho)

Ainara Aymat (Sambal)

Laura Enever (To Surf… With Love)

Trouble: The Lisa Anderson Story

Momentum Generation

Andy Irons: Kissed by God

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable

Can’t Steal Our Vibe

Albee Layer

John Florence

Matt Meola

Noa Deane

Seth Moniz

Koa Smith

Pedro Calado

Nathan Florence

Koa Rothman

Oliver Kurtz

Cult of Freedom

Jamie O’brien Vlogs

The Paradise Projects

The Search

This is Livin’

Grant “Twiggy” Baker

Matt Bromley

Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca

Nathan Florence

Jojo Roper

The 2018 SURFER Awards is presented by PAU Maui Vodka.