The biggest night in surfing is almost here. Tomorrow evening the 2018 SURFER Awards will commence at Turtle Bay on the North Shore of Oahu where the drinks will flow, the speeches will entertain and the best films, edits and performances of the year will be honored. The results of the Annual SURFER Poll vote, where you, our dear readers, selected your favorite male and female surfers of the year will be announced. Each award category is listed in its entirety below — just click the titles to read more about the individual nominees, and why they grabbed our attention in 2018. Then check back in tomorrow night at 8:00 PM HST to watch the livestream of the event.
Let us know your favorites in the comments.
MOVIE OF THE YEAR:
Never Town
Surf Cassette 2
The Electric Acid Surfboard Test
On the Edge of a Dream
Relentless
Questionable Decisions
The Outrider
BEST SHORT:
Blue Intensity
Head Noise
Homebody
Space
Video No. 4
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE:
Noa Deane (Head Noise)
John Florence (Space)
Chippa Wilson (Video No. 4)
Dane Gudauskas (Blue Intensity)
Brendon Gibbens (Homebody)
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE:
Carissa Moore (Game Face)
Bethany Hamilton (Unstoppable)
Coco Ho (XO Coco Ho)
Ainara Aymat (Sambal)
Laura Enever (To Surf… With Love)
BEST DOCUMENTARY:
Trouble: The Lisa Anderson Story
Momentum Generation
Andy Irons: Kissed by God
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
Can’t Steal Our Vibe
BEST MANEUVER:
Albee Layer
John Florence
Matt Meola
Noa Deane
Seth Moniz
BEST BARREL:
Koa Smith
Pedro Calado
Nathan Florence
Koa Rothman
Oliver Kurtz
BEST SERIES:
Cult of Freedom
Jamie O’brien Vlogs
The Paradise Projects
The Search
This is Livin’
HEAVY WATER:
Grant “Twiggy” Baker
Matt Bromley
Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca
Nathan Florence
Jojo Roper
The 2018 SURFER Awards is presented by PAU Maui Vodka.
Comments