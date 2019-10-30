If you’ve got a trip planned to a locale where plenty of fun-sized tubes are on tap, do yourself a favor and pack a twin fin. As evidenced by the likes of Asher Pacey and Torren Martyn in the majority of their edits, and now Aussie ripper Luke Hynd in the newest episode of “Imagination Roulette” (above), two-finned craft and drool-inducing tubes go together like PB and J. If you want to go fast and down-the-line as fast as possible with style to burn, like Hynd exemplifies above, a fishy shape will help get you there.

Press play and try not to feel jealous as Hynd scores tube after hollow tube, and click here and here to watch the previous episodes of the series.