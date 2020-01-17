The edit above is like a radical punch to the face. Sent to us by Metal Neck’s Matt Tromberg, this 5-minute hit features a 20-year-old North Carolina kid by the name of Gabe Morvil–who draws spontaneous lines and throws down unhinged tail blasts in a vein that’s eerily similar to that of Newport’s Andrew Doheny–taking flight and ditching the fins around his home coast and beyond. Click play to enjoy a few minutes of relentlessly raw surfing.