The edit above is like a radical punch to the face. Sent to us by Metal Neck’s Matt Tromberg, this 5-minute hit features a 20-year-old North Carolina kid by the name of Gabe Morvil–who draws spontaneous lines and throws down unhinged tail blasts in a vein that’s eerily similar to that of Newport’s Andrew Doheny–taking flight and ditching the fins around his home coast and beyond. Click play to enjoy a few minutes of relentlessly raw surfing.
Southern California
Photo: Bryce Lowe-White
Sound off in the comments below!