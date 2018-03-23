We should probably stop using so much plastic

Texas is really big. Imagine the entire surface of Texas littered with plastic. Now, double the size of Texas.

That's how large the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is now.

First discovered in the 90s, the swirl of plastic trash parked between California and Hawaii has grown--a lot--faster than researchers have expected.

A recently released study said the current size of the patch is sixteen times larger than previously reported.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, was filled with fascinating and nauseating information. 99.99 percent of trash in the patch is plastic. Estimates put the weight of the garbage at 88,000 tons--about the weight of 500 airliners, according to USA Today. Some of the trash can be traced back at least as far as the 70s, based on production dates readable on the garbage. Something like 20 percent of the plastic is thought to have been swept into the sea by the tsunami that devastated Japan in 2011.

“This really highlights the urgency to take action in stopping the in-flow of plastic into the ocean and also taking measures to clean up the existing mess,” said Laurent Lebreton, of the Ocean Cleanup Foundation (OCF), a leader of the study.

Only about 8 percent of the plastic are so-called microplastics, with much of the garbage being larger pieces. This is both good and bad, because large plastic is easier to clean up, but once bigger pieces of plastic break down into microplastics they become even more difficult to remove from the ocean.

“It’s a ticking time bomb of larger material,” said Joost Dubois of the OCF. “We’ve got to get it before it breaks down into a size that’s too small to collect and also dangerous for marine life.

“How long plastic may remain in the ocean is a big unknown, but unless we begin to remove it, some would say it may remain there forever,” Lebreton said.

Considering that governments around the world don't seem particularly concerned with cleaning up the seas, seems like there's a really good chance we'll find out that Lebreton is right. Researchers already estimate that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean, by weight.