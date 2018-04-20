Get Ready for a VR Trip to Cloudbreak

Back in the 1970s, an American surfer named John Ritter sailed through the then mostly unsurfed South Pacific in search of empty waves--which he found, in plenty. But perhaps the most significant of his findings occurred in 1978, when, on a trip from Samoa, Ritter stumbled upon a dredging left-hander just off the heart-shaped Fijian island of Tavarua.

Now, almost 40 years after the day he saw that reeling left, a crew of documentary filmmakers is working on an episodic series, Nakuru Kuru, in which Ritter will recount and retrace the steps of his journey and the unearthing of one of surfing’s most sought-after waves. The entire thing will be shot in virtual reality, which we’re pretty sure is a first in the surf sphere. Sure, there’s been rad, shorter VR hits like this one (or this one), that allow you to ride shotgun on epic waves, but a long, well-told narrative completely in VR? Hasn’t been done, has it?

It’ll be interesting to see how they incorporate historical footage into a futuristic viewing experience, but it’ll be even more interesting to see what kind of door this opens for the future of surf filmmaking.

The full series will be out in 2019, but they’ve just dropped a prologue (hit play above for a teaser) to get a taste for the rest of the series. If you’d like to see the full prologue, visit their site here.