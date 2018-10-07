A rally for safe nuclear waste storage featuring speakers and music at the Belly Up in Solana Beach tomorrow night

Tomorrow night at the Belly Up in Solana Beach, the Samuel Lawrence Foundation will be hosting a gathering of local community artists, musicians and activists that will call for the safe storage of nuclear waste at San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. The event is free and you can attend by clicking here.

The controversial decision to store the plant’s nuclear waste in dry-casks a mere hundred yards from the shoreline at San Onofre has caused many concerns. Learn more about the situation and what you can do about it at the event tomorrow night.

Who: Rob Machado, Chris Coté, Iron Sage Wood and more (see flyer above)

Where: Belly Up, 143 S Cedros Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075

When: Monday Night, October 8, 2018, 7:00 pm