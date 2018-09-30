In the wake of the shark attack at Beacon’s Beach in San Diego’s North County yesterday, a family friend has started a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to pay for the victim’s medical treatment (you can find the campaign by clicking here).

The victim, who has been identified as 13-year-old local surfer Keane Hayes, was taken by helicopter from the beach to Rady Children’s Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgeries. Today, his condition was updated from critical to serious, and Hayes is expected to make a full recovery.

According to witnesses, an approximately 11-foot shark bit Hayes on the shoulder sometime before 7 a.m. yesterday morning while Hayes and friends were diving for lobster. Thanks to the quick response of his fellow divers, Hayes was loaded into a nearby kayak and swiftly taken to the beach where he was stabilized by emergency personnel until the helicopter arrived to take him to the hospital. Click here for more information on the incident.

Our thoughts are with Hayes and his family, and we wish him a speedy recovery.